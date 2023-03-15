Donald Trump’s lawyer scrambles to change defense ahead of looming indictment





Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina says the former president is the victim of extortion amid hints he could be charged over alleged silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Tacopina, speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night, denied the allegations.

Trump is currently facing a host of legal challenges, including Justice Department investigations into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and an investigation into allegations of voter tampering in Georgia. . A formal charge resulting from one of these investigations would make Trump the first former president in American history to be charged.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina says the former president was the victim of extortion amid hints he could be charged over alleged silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels . Getty

MSNBC producer Steve Benen summed up Trump’s shifting defenses in a tweet on Monday. He wrote: “Trump’s evolving story on the silent money scandal: 1. I didn’t know about the payout. 2. Well, maybe I did, but I didn’t not tell Michael Cohen to break the laws 3. In fact, I was the “victim of extortion”.

Former Trump attorney Cohen testified before a grand jury investigating alleged campaign finance violations in Manhattan on Monday and is expected to offer additional testimony on Wednesday, per Associated Press. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to a payment violation to Daniels and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

On Thursday, legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Trump had reached the “last stop before an indictment” by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Kirschner said being asked to testify before a grand jury is usually the last step before charges are brought in the majority of cases. Trump’s lawyer had confirmed that on March 9 this invitation had been extended to his client.

“Armed legal system”

Speaking to Hannity, Tacopina said: “I still hold out hope that justice will prevail, Sean. There must be – and there is, in fact – a strong dose of loathing in the legal community, in the bar , with prosecutors, defense lawyers, [and] judges, let them do that. That’s not what we do.

“This legal system is now fully armed.”

“One thing is clear: all the jurists, former members of the federal electoral committee, considered that no crime was committed here, that there was no violation of electoral law,” Tacopina said.

The attorney said Trump had denied from “day one having had an affair with this woman.” “What he is is a victim of extortion,” Tacopina said.

“By the way, it doesn’t matter if he did it or not [have an affair]he said he didn’t and I believe him, and the evidence I think is very powerful that he never had an affair with her.

“But more importantly he’s being extorted because she came out just before the election and said unless you pay me I’m going to make a public story about something he says is completely wrong. .

“That’s the key, it would be done regardless of the campaign because as Michael Cohen – the convicted purger, the liar, the guy has no credibility, I don’t even think he had a law license , quite frankly.

“Honestly, what he said when he pleaded guilty in this case was that his client was doing it to avoid personal embarrassment and to avoid embarrassment to his family.

“This is outside the realm of exclusive campaign finance. It’s not a matter of campaign finance law at all.”

On Thursday, Trump’s team released a statement alleging he was the victim of extortion and argued the potential indictments were a political attack on the former president, according to the ABC News editorial’s executive producer. , John Santucci.

The statement from a Trump spokesperson read: “The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane.

“For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve come up empty at every turn — and now this.

“The fact that after their intensive investigation, the DA is even considering a new political attack is clear exoneration from President Trump on all counts.

“President Trump was extorted then, just as he is now. It’s embarrassing for Democratic prosecutors, and it’s embarrassing for New York City.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office by email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-attorney-joe-tacopina-change-defense-stormy-daniels-indictment-extortion-1787574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos