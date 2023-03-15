AHY Criticizes Jokowi Food Estate and Perpu Job Creation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Opposition Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, or AHY, criticized a number of policies and regulations passed by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, including the food barn aka food estate program and the government holding place of law or Perpu on job creation. The son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or SBY viewed them as hasty policies that were issued without proper planning. “How is the restoration program going? AHY said in his political speech at Tennis Indoor Senayan in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, March 14. The government, AHY said, has allocated billions of rupees to the large-scale food zones scheme despite being denounced by many agricultural scholars and environmental activists as it relies only on land expansion. AHY said food sovereignty should instead be oriented towards community empowerment and involvement, and pay attention to aspects of sustainability and local traditions. This concept, he added, is consistent with the Democratic agricultural sect. “Sustainable growth with fairness. Fair and sustainable economic growth that maintains the balance of nature,” AHY said. Apart from the food plantation scheme, AHY also criticized the job creation law created by Jokowi and endorsed by the majority factions in the House of Representatives (DPR). The Democratic Party, AHY said, rejected the law from the outset. Not only because the party heard the cries of the workers, but also because the rule was hastily drafted. The unemployment rate has not decreased, but is even increasing. AHY therefore argued that it was not surprising that the Constitutional Court had decided that this law was unconstitutional. However, instead of involving the public to improve this law, the president responded by issuing a Perpu. For AHY, the legislative practice shown by Jokowi shows bad governance. “This creates legal uncertainty.” FAJAR PEBRIANTO Editors Choice: AHY seeks to improve the quality of young people Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

