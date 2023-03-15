9 Punjab officers to face action over Prime Minister Modis 2022 security breach

By Manjeet Sehgal: Nine senior Punjab officers face actions in connection with the security breach during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the state in January 2022.

Officials include the then Chief Secretary, Anirudh Tiwari; Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) S Chattopadhyaya; Chief Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans and Charanjit Singh; additional DGPs Nageswara Rao and Naresh Arora; Inspectors General Rakesh Aggarwal and Inderbir Singh; and then Deputy IG Surjeet Singh (now retired).

This comes after the Union government expressed its dissatisfaction with the alleged delay in the administrative action against the nine senior Punjab officers. The AAP-led Punjab government has been accused of delaying action against those responsible, even though it was six months since the report was submitted. The Inquiry Committee investigating the matter had submitted its report to the Union Government in August 2022 and it was sent to the Punjab Government in September 2022.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua hinted that action was being taken against senior officers on the recommendation of CM Bhagwant Maan.

“The investigation has been ordered and the accused officers will be invited to file their responses. We are sending an interim response in a few days indicating that action has been taken,” said Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Indu Malhotra, found the attitude of the prime minister’s security officers to be very “capid”.

The officers who were charged in the report are facing administrative action. According to government sources, the sanction can include a reduced period of service, the cessation of annual increases, or even a lowering of rank.

Punjab Chief Secretary Janjua has already recommended action against these officers, sources say.

What happened?

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bathinda from where he was to fly to the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. But due to rain and poor visibility, it was decided that the prime minister would travel by road, which would take more than two hours.

The route was planned after confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the top Punjab cop. About 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Hussainiwala, as his convoy was conducting an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The PM convoy got stuck on the overflight, a major security breach.

Shortly after the expiry, the Home Ministry formed a three-member committee which summoned more than a dozen Punjab police officers, who were responsible for security for the prime minister during his visit. at Ferozpur in Punjab.

The team began the investigation with a flyover visit where Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stuck for almost 20 minutes as protesters blocked the road. The Interior Ministry then asked the Punjab government to “fix the responsibility for this failure and take strict measures”.

The Punjab government, which was then led by Congress, had set up a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

Colossal failure of planning and coordination: report

The action against the nine officers comes after the Union Government requested an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary into the findings of the Supreme Court appointed Board of Inquiry.

The 350-page report says then-chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari failed to ensure coordination between the agencies involved. The decisions taken at the meeting of December 29, 2021 regarding the visit of the Prime Minister have also not been implemented. The report states that the then Chief Secretary failed to call a coordination meeting even after the serious failings were revealed. The report further states that Anirudh Tiwari has not delegated any officers to travel with the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The Inquiry Committee called the casual and negligent attitude of Punjab Police officials a “colossal failure in planning and coordination”.

The Inquiry Committee in the report also made serious allegations against the then DGP S Chattopadhyay who cleared the route of the Prime Minister’s convoys.

“The entire attitude of the DGP was one of indifference and dereliction of duty. From the records, it appears that the DGP took no action to brief field workers, hold coordination meetings or s “Ensure the arrangement is in order. He did not concern himself with emergency route planning at all, even though the blue book requires the DGP to be actively involved in forming route plans. The failure on the part of the DGP to nominate a candidate to accompany Bathinda’s carcade to Ferozepur is a reflection of its complete indifference and apathy towards the Prime Minister’s visit,” the report said.

The report also states that the then IG SPG RR Bhagat had shared important information about the possible road blockage with the DGP, who did not act.

“Despite reports of the farmers’ movement, the DGP took no action to ensure that adequate arrangements had been made for the safety and security of the Prime Minister. It was of serious concern that, despite having received this information was not shared with SPG and no action was taken to enhance security along Firozpur Moga road by deploying forces on the access road around the site,” the report said.

