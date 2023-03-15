SVB was Donald Trump’s bailout





There are two key points people should recognize about the decision to guarantee all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB):

1) It was a bailout,

2) Donald Trump was the responsible person.

The first point is simple. We gave a valuable government guarantee to people who hadn’t paid for it.

We’ll have a lot of stupid games on this issue, just like we did in 2008-09. Players will tell us that this guarantee didn’t cost the government a penny, which will most likely come true eventually. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t given the banks’ big depositors something of great value.

If the government offers to guarantee a loan, it is much more likely that the recipient will be able to obtain the loan and will pay a lower interest rate for that loan. In this case, the people who held large uninsured deposits with the SVB apparently decided that it was better, for whatever reason, to expose themselves to risk by keeping those deposits with the SVB, rather than to adjust their finances in a way that would have kept their money better protected.

This would have meant either parking their deposits with a larger bank, which was subject to more scrutiny from regulators, or adjusting their assets so that they were not as exposed to a single bank. They could also have taken ten minutes to review the financial situation of the SVBs, which was mostly in the public domain.

For some reason, large bank depositors have chosen to expose themselves to serious risk. When their bet went wrong, they indeed wanted the government to provide them with the assurance that they had not paid.

This brings us to the second point, which is Donald Trump’s bailout. The reason this is a bailout is that the government is providing a benefit that depositors have not paid for. It is also, in effect, a subsidy for other medium-sized banks, as it signals to their depositors that they can count on the government to cover their deposits, even if they are uninsured. and that the bank is not subject to the same scrutiny as the biggest banks.

This is where the fault lies with Donald Trump. It was his decision to stop supervising banks with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion that led to SVB’s problems.

Prior to the passage of this bill, a bank the size of SVB would have been subjected to regular stress tests. A stress test means projecting how a bank would perform in various difficult situations, such as the rising interest rates that apparently sank SVB.

Had regulators put SVB through a stress test, they would almost surely have recognized its problems. They would then have asked him to raise more capital and/or make deposits.

But Trump pulled regulators out of the job. This is wrongly referred to as deregulation. It’s not.

Deregulation would mean both the elimination of control of SVB and the end of insurance for the bank. (In principle, that would mean ending all deposit insurance, not just large account insurance that is at issue here.)

What happened in 2018 effectively allowed SVB to continue to have insurance without having to pay for it. It’s like telling drivers that they don’t have to buy car insurance, but they will still be covered if they have an accident. Or perhaps a better example would be to tell a restaurant that they are covered by fire insurance, but are not required to meet safety standards.

It is dishonest to call this deregulation. It is the government that grants a subsidy to the banks in question. It is understandable that the banks prefer to call their subsidy deregulation, but that is not correct.

Either way, this bailout is Donald Trump’s bailout. He touted the 2018 bill when he signed it into law. We are now seeing the fruits of his action.

This first appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

