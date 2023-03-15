Imran Khan posts new video as Pakistan’s Zaman Park ‘remains under siege’ for over 12 hours





Arrest of Imran Khan | PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan’s residence. “Despite the stone throwing, the police refrained from taking extreme measures,” Islamabad Police said on Twitter.

The clash between supporters of Imran Khan’s party and law enforcement has been going on for more than 14 hours over the arrest of the former prime minister, Dawn reported on Wednesday. As tension rose in Lahore early Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged attacks by “rangers” on “unarmed protesters”.

“After our workers and lordship were attacked by the police since yesterday morning with tear gas, chemical water cannons, rubber bullets and live ammunition this morning, we now have Rangers taking over and are now in direct confrontation with the people… (sic),” Khan tweeted.

Tensions escalated in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as more police contingents were called to Khans Zaman Park residence for his arrest. Since then, Zaman Park has become a battleground.

This came after law enforcement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed on Tuesday as police deployment continues in Zaman Park “despite the passage of several hours for arrest” Khan in the Toshakana case, the only case in which his arrest warrants are not suspended.

Police fire tear gas canisters outside Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Tear gas, shelling in front of Imran Khan’s residence | VIDEOS

Bombings at Imran Khan’s residence have resumed, Imran Khan’s party claimed by tweeting a video early Wednesday.

Dozens of police and PTI workers were injured as they clashed outside Khan’s residence in Lahore to thwart his arrest for corruption. So far, no casualties have been reported. The police arrested a number of PTI workers. PTI workers in large numbers brave the massive bombardments.

Pakistan is turning into a battleground as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan resist a new attempt by police to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/2H8vN70Iqz

Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 14, 2023

Khan’s supporters, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, threw stones at the police. “Despite the stone throwing, the police refrained from taking extreme measures,” Islamabad Police said on Twitter.

However, PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan’s residence. “They are also bombing the house of Imran Khan, a leader who asked everyone to remain calm and patient. Democracy seems suspended in the country, right?” tweeted the party’s official Twitter account.

Imran Khan’s new video message

In a video message on Tuesday evening, Imran Khan called on his followers to “come out” to fight for true freedom and continue the fight even if he is killed or arrested. He addressed his supporters again around 4.20am on Wednesday and said further attempts to arrest him were underway.

Speaking in the video message, Imran compared the situation in Zaman Park to that in Jammu and Kashmir. The police used water cannons, tear gas, they bombarded the inside of the house…I didn’t understand…they knew why I was not appearing in court in Islamabad.”

He mentioned that it was for security reasons that he did not appear in person in court. “A judge was also martyred there,” he said.

Khan said that to avoid chaos, he gave a pledge to the LHCBA president who then tried to pass it on to the DIG who came to arrest the PTI leader but the latter did not meet the president.

(Image: PTI/AP)

“According to Article 76 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, if this bond is given to the arresting officer, he cannot arrest,” Imran said, adding that he had given the bond saying that he would appear in court on March 18.

The head of the PTI said the DIG had no reason not to accept the engagement. “It’s part of London’s plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, bring down the PTI and end all charges against Nawaz Sharif,” Khan said.

Despite a long police operation in front of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Lahore residence, the police were unable to arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers.

First published: March 15, 2023 07:45 IST

