Opposition advances in opinion polls ahead of election – Eurasia Review





By Menekse Tokyo New opinion polls show the opposition candidate leading the presidential race in Turkey, with the opposing Nation Alliance bloc likely to have a majority in parliament after the election. A new survey by Aksoy Research has shown that Turkey’s opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu outperformed his rival, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by more than 10 percentage points ahead of the May 14 election. The poll suggests Kilicdaroglu would beat Erdogan with 55.6% of the vote. The same survey showed that the opposition bloc was at least six points ahead of the ruling coalition, with 44.1% of the vote, while the vote share of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, which remains in outside the two blocks, remained above 10%. , the threshold to enter parliament. Piar Research shows that Kilicdaroglu won 57.1% of the vote against Erdogans 42.9, with the main opposition bloc with 46.4% of the vote against the ruling blocs 37.8. Another poll, conducted by Alf Research, showed Kilicdaroglu at 55.1% and Erdogan at 44.9%. The same survey revealed that the main opposition bloc won 43.5% of the vote and the HDP 11.3%. These rates are more or less supported by recent ORC research which showed Kilicdaroglu leading with 56.8 against Erdogan (43.2%). Mismanagement of the February earthquakes and rising inflation rates hurt the chances of the ruling government and Erdogan. The HDP’s endorsement is seen as crucial in the election with its 10% share of the vote, and Kilicdaroglu has announced he will meet with the party soon. Former party co-leader Selahattin Demirtas openly invited the opposition candidate to visit the pro-Kurdish party. I will meet with the precious co-chairs of the HDP. My friends are planning the visit, Kilicdaroglu said in an interview with the T24 website on Monday. However, there are concerns about the HDP’s future, as a recent court ruling could see the party shut down over its alleged links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Dr. Kaya Genc, ​​a historian and author of several books on Turkish affairs, told Arab News: [Kemal Kilicdaroglu] is not a romantic rebel. He is a shrewd operator, and he has convinced the pious that he is also their candidate, and that he is the leader of the oppressed in Turkey. His efforts have so far paid off. His partner in the alliance, Meral Aksener, alongside right-wing mayors, will convince voters who believe in the concept of a powerful state to also support Kilicdaroglu. The opposition alliance now has the momentum and I expect its lead in the polls to grow exponentially over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Turkish Workers’ Party chairman Erkan Bas said on Sunday that if his voters backed Kilicdaroglu in the first round, his chances of winning would be significantly increased. Kilicdaroglu last week paid another visit to the quake-hit area and slept in a tent, in what was interpreted as a gesture to show empathy with the victims of the disaster.

