Analysis: Trump and DeSantis provide stark contrast in early forays into Iowa





DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 14 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have descended on the same Iowa town in recent days, highlighting the differences between potential Republican presidential rivals.

Trump, 76, was expansive and combative on Monday as he spoke in his freewheeling style about world events and his four years in the White House to a theater packed with raucous fans.

DeSantis, 44, was buttoned up and tightly scripted at his Friday casino event, sticking to a handful of domestic issues in front of a curious crowd just getting to know him.

Back-to-back events in the river town of Davenport offered an illustration of the extraordinary situation at play in the 2024 Republican race: a former president trying to return to office while a host of challengers aim to convince voters he is pass time.

Iowa holds outsized importance in the presidential election process. The state will host the first Republican nominating contest early next year and offers DeSantis the opportunity to land a swipe at Trump, still seen as the frontrunner.

Latest updates

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Friday showed Trump’s favor slipping and DeSantis rising, giving him a real opportunity to gain ground in the battle ahead.

With both men largely in tune with conservative politics, the match may hinge on style and whether voters are willing to stick with a familiar figure or push forward with a fresh face.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy in the coming months, traveled to Davenport on a national tour to tout his new book and raise his profile.

His remarks were largely a recitation of his record in Florida, and he relied heavily on facts and data to make his case. He never mentioned Trump or made a direct reference to the 2024 election.

Although he sometimes seems to lack Trump’s spontaneity and common touch, DeSantis has shown some willingness to engage in the kind of retail campaign Iowans expect from candidates.

Before leaving Davenport, he let himself be mobbed by attendees, signing books and posing for selfies.

TRUMP BE TRUMP

Unlike DeSantis’ sober and politically heavy event, Trump’s first visit to Iowa this election cycle featured his familiar stew of boastfulness, digressions and broadsides against his enemies, including the governor of Florida.

“I don’t think you’ll do that well here,” Trump said of DeSantis, “but we’ll find out.”

The crowd, which had lined up outside the theater hours before the event, included a woman dressed as Uncle Sam and a sea of ​​hats, shirts and jackets emblazoned with Trump’s name. Hundreds of people who couldn’t get into the theater waited outside in the cold even as Trump began to speak.

Trump’s appearance was billed as a political speech about education, but he spent much of his nearly two-hour speech telling Iowans what he had done for them in terms of trade deals. Americans and its support for ethanol produced in Iowa.

He spoke at length on foreign policy, criticizing the Biden administrations’ policies on Ukraine and Afghanistan and speaking about his relationships with world leaders, creating a stark contrast to DeSantis’ state-focused remarks.

In comments published late Monday, DeSantis made it clear that, like Trump, he opposes strong US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, a stance that aligns him more with party base and less with his fellow Republicans in Washington.

Even so, Trump has sought to cast DeSantis as a Republican establishment nominee. He referred to DeSantis’ record in Congress and compared him to former national candidates such as Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan who are now out of favor with the party base.

The former president made no mention of the more incendiary episodes of his tenure in the White House, including his handling of the pandemic and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Leaving Trump’s event, Iowa City voter John Schneider, 69, said he had supported Trump in the past but would now look to DeSantis and other potential candidates as they would take the state by storm in the coming months.

“I’ll be careful,” he said.

Reporting by James Oliphant in Davenport, Iowa Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell

