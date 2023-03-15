The 2024 election symbol continues





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is officially registered as a voter for the 2024 elections. KPUs said this indicated the 2024 election would go ahead. “It shows a symbol that the 2024 election will continue according to the agenda and it is a series of electoral steps, including updating voter data,” the president said. . KPUs Hasyim Asy’ari after the Jokowi data matching and research process at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday (14/3/2023). For information, the Central District Court of Jakarta has decided to condemn the KPU to suspend the electoral process for 2 years 4 months 7 days. The KPU lodged an appeal against the decision regarding the postponement of the electoral stages. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT KPU Commissioner Betty Epsilon Idroos conveyed the same. Betty assures that the stages of the 2024 election will continue. “Keep going through all the stages,” Betty said. Betty said the appeal brief was filed KPUs. He also asked for prayers from the whole community. “Now we have entered the appeal brief. We are waiting. We are waiting when it will be executed. What is important is that the appeal brief has been entered, we have held it in plenary”, has he declared. Betty also outlined the next steps in the election. Anything? “Now, for the preparation of the DPS draft, the provisional voters list will be prioritized later from kelurahan, kelurahan subdistrict, subdistrict to the city district fixed on April 4 and 5, only prioritized to RI. Determination in the district of the city. I will do a double analysis related to duplicate data, invalid data, abnormal data, everything is done. On the 24th of this month, I will do a double analysis between districts and cities, between provinces said Betty. As previously reported, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) participated this afternoon in the verification and research (coklit) of voter data conducted by the KPU. With this co-co-bed, Jokowi was officially registered as a voter for the 2024 elections. The co-co-bed process was conducted at the Presidential Palace, Central Jakarta. “I and Ms. Iriana have been registered as voters in the 2024 elections,” Jokowi said. See also the video ‘KPU’s Resistance to the Election Report Decision’:

