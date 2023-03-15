India: PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia in May





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia in May. The power-packed visit will begin with the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where Prime Minister Modi will represent India from May 20-21. The formal invitation to the summit will be issued by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Delhi later this month. India has been consecutively invited or considered for an invitation to the G7 summit since 2019, and this will be Indian Prime Minister Modi’s fifth such invitation. French President Macron extended the invitation in 2019 for the Biarritz summit. In 2020, former US President Donald Trump was keen to invite India, but the summit could not take place due to the coronavirus crisis. In 2021, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited India to the G7 summit, but Prime Minister Modi was unable to travel due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Last year Prime Minister Modi was in Germany to attend the summit at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps. After Japan, the Prime Minister will travel to Papua New Guinea for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation summit on May 22. The forum brings together 14 Pacific Islands Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu with India at chiefs level. state/government. The first summit was held in Suva in Fiji in 2014 followed by the second summit in Jaipur in 2015. The summit is seen as a broader cooperation between India and the Pacific island where India has been involved in the development cooperation. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first ever visit to the country which is the second largest country in the Oceania region after Australia. India has helped the country. The Indian High Commissioner handed over a batch of 7.2 million doses of antiretroviral drugs to the PNG government in November 2016. Additionally, in a gesture of solidarity, the Indian government announced in 2018 that it would provide a $1 million grant to PNG. This grant was specifically for earthquake relief in areas affected by the earthquake that struck the country in February 2018. The Prime Minister will end his three-country visit in Australia where he will attend the Quad Summit from May 23-24 in Sydney. During Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India earlier this month, he formally invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the summit. During press statements in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “I thank Prime Minister Albanese for inviting me to the Quad Leaders Summit to be held in May this year.” PM Modi participated in the virtual Quad Leaders’ Meeting in March 2022, the in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo in May 2022 and in Washington in 2021. The Quad’s expansion continued to gain momentum as the four countries announced a series of initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. With a focus on climate change and disaster resilience, the Quad Climate Change Action and Mitigation Package pledged to strengthen efforts towards green shipping, clean energy and climate-resilient infrastructure. This decision demonstrates a collective commitment by the four countries to combat the adverse effects of climate change in the region and beyond. In addition to climate-related initiatives, the Quad has also launched a joint statement of principles on critical technology supply chains, highlighting the importance of building secure and resilient technology infrastructure in the region. These initiatives are expected to have a significant impact on the Indo-Pacific. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

