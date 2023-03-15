Boris Johnson is due to give evidence to the Partygate inquiry in days





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson will give evidence to the Partygate parliamentary inquiry in days, after MPs leading the inquiry said it would have been clear the events he attended at No 10 breached Covid restrictions. The former Prime Minister will appear before the House of Commons Privileges Committee next Wednesday at 2 p.m. The session had been eagerly awaited since the scandal investigation began last year. In an interim report released earlier this month, the cross-party committee said Mr Johnson may also have misled the Commons about lockdown parties in Downing Street on four occasions. The committee also revealed that its own communications chief had suggested there was a big gaping hole in the prime minister’s account of Partygate. Mr Johnson was also able to see a notorious party spot at the bottom of the stairs leading to his Downing Street flat. And a No 10 official said a colleague was concerned about PM leaks having ap***-up and to be fair I don’t think that’s unwarranted. The report also warned that the government was reluctant to provide the committee with unredacted evidence while Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister. Responding to the report, Mr Johnson said the inquiry had uncovered ‘absolutely no evidence’ of contempt of Parliament, the alleged MPs are investigating. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the evidence in the report was quite overwhelming. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner also called on Rishi Sunak to stop supporting the disgraced Prime Minister and his legal defense fund and to make it clear that if he is found to have misled Parliament on several occasions, his career is over. Rishi Sunak said Tory MPs will have the freedom to determine Mr Johnson’s fate with their conscience. If the committee decides that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the Commons, he could recommend a suspension which would ultimately lead to a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Mr Johnson’s supporters told the Independent that his hopes of a return as prime minister hinged on his passing the commissions inquiry. Speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego over the weekend, Mr Sunak said he would not exert influence on the Tories on the committee not to impose a heavy sentence. That wouldn’t be fair, Mr. Sunak said. And when asked if he was concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election, Mr Sunak added: That is the business of Parliament, of the House. It is not normal for the government to get involved. The taxpayer is funding legal support worth at least $222,000 to Mr Johnson during the lien committee investigation. The committee said it had invited Mr Johnson to provide written evidence to the inquest ahead of the session. If he receives a response, it will be published, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-news-partygate-inquiry-sue-gray-b2300537.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos