Profile: With a popular mandate, Xi Jinping is spearheading a new dynamic of modernization in China





Xi Jinping, newly elected president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC, makes a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of the China, March 10, 2023. Xi was unanimously elected President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC). ) on March 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — About five months after his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi Jinping won his third term as Chinese president in the annual session of the national legislature, which ended on Monday. . At the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), Xi was also elected chairman of the country’s Central Military Commission. Assuming the highest posts in the Party, state and armed forces, Xi is leading the country with 1.4 billion people on a new journey of modernization. Concluding the session, Xi gave a well-attended speech to a gathering of nearly 3,000 lawmakers. “People’s trust is my greatest motivation moving forward and it is also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders,” Xi said. Xi said the central task of the whole Party and all the Chinese people from now until the middle of the century is to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects. and to advance national renewal on all fronts. “The baton has been passed on to our generation,” he said. Ten years ago, when Xi was first elected Chinese president, he explained the “Chinese dream”, saying the dream is to make the country prosperous and strong, rejuvenate the nation and provide a happy life. to his people. The modernization of China has been a persistent pursuit of the Chinese since the Opium Wars. Over the course of a century, generations of Chinese people, led by the CCP, have charted a uniquely Chinese path to this goal. Born in 1953, Xi began his political career as a Party leader in a small village in northwest China. From there, over the past half century, Xi has risen through the ranks at nearly every level of the Party hierarchy. He has accumulated vast experience and made remarkable achievements throughout his career.

