Reviews | Let the cranks run





Far too many long shots pandering to White House dreams have become the default framework for American presidential politics. It used to be that five or six candidates declared each cycle for their party’s nomination. There were always a few cranks, serious celebrities, political outliers, one-issue gadflies, hustlers, attention seekers, billionaires with too much free time, and aspiring cable TV hosts. But now the process of nurturing candidates for hopeless presidential races has become as fruitful as a dime hamster.

In this February 27, 2008 file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama campaigns during a rally at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. | Paul Vernon/AP Photo

In the 2016 cycle, 17 Republicans announced their candidacies for president, marking a new record. There were so many Republican candidates in that cycle that they couldn’t fit them all on one stage at the same time, resulting in main debates and side debates. Then came 2020, when at least 28 Democrats declared themselves, beating the 2016 mark. Why this over-participation in the presidential primary? What do these political adventurers expect to gain from their campaigns other than humiliation? Should the herd be prevented from spawning, or is the overabundance of candidates a good thing?

If you want to blame anyone for the wave of candidates, stick to Barack Obama, who at the time of his first run for president was among the least experienced politicians to run for the nomination. He had spent eight years in the Illinois Senate that the National Conference of State Legislatures calls a light full-time position for the small districts its members serve and the brief sessions they work and did not win a contest. of the United States House of Representatives. He spent just two years in the U.S. Senate before announcing his candidacy for president, a post he won thanks in part, according to his critics, to a political fluke that scuttled his Republican opponent of originated in the Senate and left him facing a weak (and usual presidential) opponent. candidate Alan Keyes, in addition). Just before Obama declared his candidacy for president, an ABC News/Washington Post poll placed him 24 points behind highly favored Hillary Clinton. And yet he won. Obama’s final victory gave hope to candidates across the spectrum: They, too, could topple the frontrunner.

If you have any blame left in your quiver, throw it at Donald Trump, the biggest political neophyte to ever run for president. He wasn’t even a war hero like Eisenhower or Grant. In 2015, pollsters, pundits, academics and celebrities by the score insisted that Trump couldn’t win the GOP contest and after he did they insisted that he couldn’t defeat Clinton. After doing both, White House hopefuls who normally rose through the political ranks before announcing began to ask what these relative newcomers had that they didn’t. They concluded that the answer was nothing and started running. Hence the presidential candidates of featherweights like Andrew Yang and Eric Swalwell and Tulsi Gabbard, who, when afflicted with the presidential itch, scratched it with the vigor of those big lotto players who think if they continue, they will get the draw.

The hopeless races for president are partly informed by the historical record, which suggests that to win you must first lose, even if you are an established pol. Richard Nixon raced once before winning the second time. Ronald Reagan lost twice, George HW Bush once and Joe Biden twice. But what attracts so many contemporary dark horses is a media environment that showers them with a quality of attention they could never garner by simply serving in the backseat or writing books or protesting this or that. For 20th century socialists like Eugene V. Debs (five times on the ballot) and Norman Thomas (six!) or a Communist Party leader like Gus Hall (four!), hopeless races weren’t about winning but to create a framework for the movement.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally next to the plane at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio on March 14, 2016. | Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

But candidates like Williamson and RFK Jr. aren’t building a framework or preparing voters for a successful future race. They are there to garner publicity, appear on television, expand their circle of influence, travel the country on donor money and advance their issues, most of which are legitimate. The only real harm that can be done is personal, when they become a frontline for running too many losing campaigns, like Harold Stassen (nine times), who would flee the grave if it were legal.

Sting any politician and bleed presidential ambition. The only thing that has changed is that more politicians are stinging themselves than ever before. But instead of lamenting the overgrazed field, perhaps we should be grateful for our many candidates. Thanks to Obama and Trump, the variety of candidates has widened, increasing the dimension of the debate. This gave way to a few self-serving billionaires (Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Ramaswamy) but also outsiders like Bernie Sanders, who expanded what was seen as proper to political debate.

You might think the current plethora of presidential candidates is a bad thing, because an oversubscribed field, like Republicans did in 2016, led to the overlapping and cancellation of top candidates and allowed Trump to win. the nomination with a relatively small share of the vote, as Washington Posts Philip Bump wrote. But it was thanks to the wide plateau in 2020 that Elizabeth Warren was on the debate stage to humiliate Bloomberg and chase him out of the race.

As terrible as candidate congestion is, it’s better than the way we screen candidates. In the 1800s and mid-1900s, you weren’t likely to run for president until the good, smoky characters who ran the political machines called your name and ran you for office.

Yet the cost was high. In previous campaign cycles, we had to endure Rick Santorum on hustings. Ben Carson. Bill de Blasio. George Pataki. Kirsten Gillibrand. Bobby Jindal. John Hickenlooper. These are people I wouldn’t let park my car, let alone vote for. But at least the mobbing of the candidates opens the field on the subjects deemed worthy of campaign debate. It’s a cheap price to pay even if it offers Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a place on the debate stage.

******

Susquehanna Polling & Research conducted a poll in late February of potential Democrats for president. Williamson didn’t even sign up, but Gavin Newsom, who says he won’t challenge Biden, did. Send your candidate to [email protected]. No new email alert subscriptions are honored at this time. My Twitter feed thinks Twitter is rigged. My Mastodon and Post accounts require a recount even before the first count. My RSS feed awaits the dictatorship of the proletariat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/03/14/barack-obama-donald-trump-marianne-williamson-00086964 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos