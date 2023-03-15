If I am imprisoned or killed…: Video message from Imran Khan as police prepare to arrest him





Pakistani police are set to arrest Imran Khan yet again today after his supporters took to the streets and blocked an attempt to arrest him at his Lahore home last week in a graft case.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Mar 14, 2023 7:35 PM IST

Imran Khan urged Pakistan to ‘stay resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and the rule of law’

By India Today World Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan released a video message tonight urging people to fight for their rights even if he is imprisoned or killed.

The police came to arrest me. They think if Imran Khan goes to jail, people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong. You have to prove that the qaum is alive, Imran Khan said in the over-minute video message. Tweeting his message, Khan wrote, “My message to the nation to stay resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and the rule of law.”

You must fight for your rights. You have to go down the street. God gave everything to Imran Khan. I lead your fight. I have fought all my life and will continue to do so. But if something happens to me – they put me in jail or kill me – you have to prove that you can fight without Imran Khan. You must prove that you will never accept slavery and one-man rule. Pakistan zindabad,” he said.

Pakistani police are set to arrest Imran Khan yet again after his supporters took to the streets and blocked an attempt to arrest him at his Lahore home last week in a corruption case.

The 70-year-old cricketing legend is wanted in the Toshakhana corruption case. In October last year, Pakistan’s Election Commission found him guilty of illegally selling gifts he had received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries. Charges have been filed and the court last week issued an arrest warrant after Khan skipped several summonses.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was ousted from office after losing a vote of confidence last year. He demanded an early election, which his successor Shehbaz Sharif rejected.

Posted on:

March 14, 2023

