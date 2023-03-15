‘Go win Kerala’: Do PM Modi’s calculations add up?

WELCOMING the BJP’s performance in the recent elections in the three North Eastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the results proved the party was not seen as anti-Christian and said a BJP coalition would also come to power in Kerala.

Despite the importance the BJP attaches to Kerala and its attempts there, the southern state has proved impassable to the party. The only time he won an Assembly seat was in 2016, but he also lost it to the CPI(M) in 2021. He has never won an election in Lok Sabha in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan called Modis’ statement too ambitious. Congress MP and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the BJP has no space in Kerala. It is the CPI(M) that is trying to make room for the BJP to weaken the opposition, he said.

States politics remains bipolar, with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front on one side and the Congress-led United Democratic Front on the other. But, over the years, the vote share of the BJP-led NDA has increased in Kerala from 6.6% in the 2011 assembly elections to a peak of 14.93% in 2016, which fell to 14.4% in 2021.

Last time out, the party finished second with seven seats in the Assembly. In many other seats, the BJP won enough votes to swing the results, with the presentation of high-profile candidates or celebrities paying for the party.

Modi’s statement fits into this context, with an ally such as a Christian party supposed to give the BJP just that extra boost to turn it from spoilsport (for the LDF or UDF) to that of favourite. Incidentally, even the largest Hindu community organizations have eluded the party so far.

The Christian vote

Minorities make up nearly half of Kerala’s population, Muslims 26% and Christians around 18%. Since Muslims are unlikely to go with the BJP, it is among the Christian parties that the BJP is looking for allies.

The ground for this opened up due to the decline of the regional Kerala Congress party, which had once dominated Christian politics in central Kerala. It was weakened by frequent splits, the death of veteran Christian political satrap KM Mani and the exit of several senior Christian leaders from Congress as well as the Kerala Congress from active public life.

The BJP’s outreach program, led by state and center leaders, involved meeting with clergy from various churches, including bishops, and trying to find common cause on issues such as the jihad of love (attributed to the Muslim community).

However, although the party has made some progress with Syro-Malabar Catholics, its success has been limited due to the failure to further address community concerns such as falling natural rubber prices, the increased human-wildlife conflict and concern over buffer zones for protected forest tracts.

In recent years, the Church, especially the powerful Council of Catholic Bishops of Kerala, has been at the forefront of highlighting these concerns of the community engaged in agriculture.

Rubber, for example, is a big part of the agricultural economy in central Kerala, where the BJP has been trying to make inroads. Rubber producers have pleaded with the Center to curb the import of natural rubber and rubber components, as the domestic market has been depressed since 2013. However, the BJP-led central government, in power for nearly 10 years, has largely ignored their grievances.

The Christian community also has significant stakes in the hilly agricultural regions of Kerala, where their crops are increasingly threatened by the growing wild boar population. Again, the Church took up their cause, demanding that the boar be declared vermin, which would allow the state to control the threat. But last year, the Center rejected the proposal.

The most recent issue the Church has protested against is the Pinarayi government’s plan to organize satellite surveys to mark human activities and structures within the proposed 1 km buffer zone for protected tracts of forest. This has left residents across the state worried about their holdings, and the BJP’s failure to exploit shows the RSS’ usual lack of ground-level connection, especially among minorities.

Frequent reports of attacks on churches and missionaries in northern India by groups linked to the Sangh Parivar mean that Christians remain wary of the RSS. Several bishops in Kerala had attempted to mend barriers with the BJP simply because it leads the Center, but the tension over the activities of the Sangh Parivar outfits had left many embarrassed.

The clergy also fear a backlash of the kind they have seen from civil society because of their silence on the long incarceration and subsequent death of Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case. .

Another factor that has driven a wedge between the Church and Sangh Parivar is the RSS’ stance on benefits for Dalit Christians, a longstanding demand of the Church. The formation of a government committee under former Indian Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan had raised some hopes in Kerala, but the mass communication wing Sangh Parivars, Vishva Samwad Kendra, recently opposed such a quota.

The competition

The CPI(M), which also eyed the Christian vote following the fall of the Kerala Congress and Congress, continues to raise the specter of Sangh Parivar attacks on churches in northern India. Following Modi’s claim regarding the rise of the BJP in Kerala, the CPI(M) Secretary of State, MV Govindan, retorted: The Prime Minister must first respond to the joint statement released by officials at the (recently) retreat that violence against Christians must be stopped immediately.

In fact, in constituencies where the BJP finished second in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Christians were not a factor. Be it Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur or Kasaragod, the BJP won by suppressing Hindu votes from both the CPI(M) and the Congress.

There is another big obstacle in the way of the BJP. The closer he gets to the Christian community by playing on Islamophobia, the more likely the consolidation of the Muslim community behind the LDF or UDF is. In fact, the CPI(M) and the Congress both tried to fight the BJP in Kerala by rallying Muslim votes to their side, in addition to their usual vote bank.

Suspicious of the BJP’s attempts to expand into the south ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muslims in Kerala are closely watching the BJP’s bonhomie with Christians.

The BJP, however, did not relent in its efforts. Central party leaders make it a point to attend Christian events. On Wednesday, it is the turn of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will be the guest of honor at the anniversary celebrations of the Catholic daily Deepika in Delhi.