New clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan





LAHORE Clashes between Pakistani police and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan persisted for a second day outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appeared in court for corruption.

There have also been clashes between Khan’s supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, the garrison town of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Police have fired tear gas since Tuesday at the house as supporters of the 70-year-old opposition leader threw rocks and bricks at officers.

The posh Zaman Park neighborhood where Khan lives remained under siege and the government sent extra police to deal with the situation after hundreds of Khan’s supporters showed unexpected perseverance.

Early Wednesday, Khan emerged from his home to meet his supporters, who had faced tear gas and police batons throughout the night to save him from arrest. He said he was ready to travel to Islamabad on March 18 under his arrest warrant, but the police did not accept the offer.

The confrontation outside continued and later Khan posed for the cameras while seated at a long table, showing piles of spent tear gas shells which he said had been collected around his house.

What crime did I commit to have my house attacked like this, he tweeted.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior Khans party official, said on Wednesday that hundreds of Khans supporters have been injured so far.

At the High Court in Islamabad, Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, and his team requested the suspension of the arrest warrant against the former prime minister. The court was expected to rule on the suspension later Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a dozen police officers and some 35 Khan supporters were reportedly injured by tear gas shells and pieces of brick strewn on the sidewalk as Khan supporters fought back with batons they had brought to resist police.

The Punjab provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan supporters. They denied Khan’s allegation that the officers used live ammunition.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, was ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he received during his term as Prime Minister and hiding his assets.

The former prime minister has avoided appearing in court since November, when he was injured in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern province of Punjab, saying he was not medically fit to travel from Lahore to Islamabad to face arraignment.

Last week, he traveled to Islamabad to appear in three courts, but failed to appear in the fourth court to face an indictment in the bribery case, which is a legal procedure to begin his trial.

Khan has claimed the series of charges against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

From his home, Khan urged his supporters on Tuesday to fight on even if he is arrested. They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is imprisoned, he wrote on Twitter. You have to prove them wrong.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that there was a plot to kidnap and murder him.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

