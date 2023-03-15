Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi participates in voter data verification process for 2024 elections





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) participated in the process of matching and finding (coklit) voter data for the 2024 general election (Pemilu), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/03/2023) afternoon. The coklit process was carried out by the electoral data update officer (pantarlih) of the village of Gambir. The purpose of my coming here is to carry out verifications and research or coklit because the name of Mr. (President) is registered at TPS number 10, Gambir Village. Is it true that you live here (Jakarta), sir? asked Pantarlih’s officer, Feby Azza Nurhakim. Yes, that’s right, I’m Joko Widodo living here (Jakarta), replied the president. Then President Jokowi showed his Residence Card (KTP) and Family Card (KK) to match the existing data. After the pairing process was completed, the president received proof of registration and a sticker which was then affixed to the palace gate. Yes, thank you, sir. “With that, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve been duped for the 2024 election. Here’s the proof of registration and the sticker, sir,” Feby said as she gave the proof of registration and the sticker to the president. In his statement after participating in the coklit process, the President said that he and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo had been officially registered as voters in the 2024 elections. The President also called on the public to immediately verify voter data on the official general election commission. (KPU). I call on all people to check their names on the KPU website, if they have not been registered report them immediately to the nearest KPUD, the President said. Meanwhile, Feby, the officer in charge of Pantarlih, admitted that she did not expect to meet President Jokowi in person to coklit. Even though he was nervous, he was happy to be able to complete his task. Of course nervous, it may also be the first time I meet (the president). It’s good to finally meet Pak Jokowi, said Feby. KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari and Acting were also present during President Jokowi’s training process. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.(BPMI SETPRES/UN)

