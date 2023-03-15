Prime Minister Modi-Hasina to inaugurate first cross-border oil pipeline, icon of wonderful friendship between India and Bangladesh, envoy says

The first cross-border pipeline between India and Bangladesh is the true manifestation of the wonderful friendship that these two countries share, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said on Tuesday.

“It is a true manifestation of the wonderful friendship enjoyed by these two countries and the deep relationship of trust and mutual respect that the two Prime Ministers have with each other,” Elias said. The statement came after Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina would jointly open the first cross-border diesel pipeline to Bangladesh on March 18, said Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Confirming the news, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh said, “Prime Minister Modi and my Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first launched this pipeline a few years ago. On March 18, it will be officially launched. The oil will start to flow through it. It’s a huge step forward in the wonderful friendship we have.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh’s foreign minister told reporters during a briefing: “The good news is that India will send us diesel. . . the pipeline (oil) is completed.

He added: “The two prime ministers will inaugurate the pipeline on March 18 (via video conference).”

Momen’s announcement came a week after he held talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting last week, according to BSS.

According to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Indian officials are exporting diesel through the 130 km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), built at a cost of about INR 3.46 billion from the line Indian Credit Card (LoC).

The pipeline stretches 125 km inside the territory of Bangladesh and 5 km inside India while the two prime ministers joined in the inauguration ceremony of the IBFPL in September 2018 by videoconference.

Bangladesh used to import diesel from India through railway wagons.

The foreign minister said he also urged New Delhi to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential goods to Bangladesh, BSS reported.

Momen said India had given great respect to the Bangladeshi delegation throughout the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, reflecting the excellent Dhaka-Delhi bilateral relations.