Politics
China to be ‘active’ in ‘global governance’ reform
Genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping promised in a speech at the end of China’s annual legislative sessions on Monday that the Communist Party would seek to play a greater role on the world stage by continuing the “reform and construction of the global governance system”. “.
China in his third term as president to which he was “elected” unanimously by the National People’s Congress (NPC), the federal-level legislature, Xi said last week, would work to “create an environment favorable to the development of our country”.
Xi was speaking at the end of the “two sessions” of the NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which meet every year to draft new laws for the country. The Communist Party completely dominates the two bodies and blocks any diversity of opinion; the Party usually prepares a list of political topics to discuss before the meeting.
The “two sessions” are also used to choose new members of Xi’s cabinet and, in theory, to select a president. In practice, Xi has eliminated any members of the Communist Party who might pose a threat to his supremacy or pose as potential successors, leaving him surrounded by elderly leaders and without a viable alternative to run the country.
Xi used his closing speech to the NPC on Monday to celebrate China’s growing global influence and pledge that he would devote his efforts next year to reshaping the world to be more like China. Xi hasn’t spent much time on issues facing Chinese at home, according to Chinese state propaganda and international media reports, such as the country’s plummeting birth rate, its economy in stalled, crippling shortages of basic drugs and international corporations shifting business to neighboring countries like Vietnam and India.
“We will devote ourselves to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, firmly stand on the right side of history, practice genuine multilateralism and uphold the shared values of mankind,” the Chinese government said. .world times log cited Xi as said on Monday.
“The Chinese president said that China will play an active role in reforming and developing the global governance system,” the official said.world times shared, “contribute to the construction of an open world economy, advance the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, add more stability and positive energy to the peaceful development of the world “.
THE “Global Development Initiativeand the “Global Security Initiative” are vague Xi-led proposals in which China pressures other countries to abandon the “excessive pursuit of their own interests” and instead pool resources to supposedly promote peace. world peace and the eradication of poverty. The “Global Security Initiative” is of particular concern to free countries as it does not appear to contain any concrete demands for action other than not to oppose the interests of the Communist Party of China. Launching the initiative in April 2022, Xi said project partners should “remain committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, upholding the principle of indivisible security, building a balanced security architecture, effective and sustainable, as well as opposing the pursuit of one’s own safety at the expense of the safety of others.
As of press time, the Chinese government has not elaborated beyond the lofty goals of the initiative originally proposed by Xi.
Elsewhere in his remarks on Monday, Xi pledged that China would inject “positive energy into world peace and development and create a favorable international environment for our country’s development.”
While stressing an alleged commitment to world peace, Xi also praised the NPC for increasing China’s defense budget by 7.2% at this month’s meeting, the biggest increase since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China in late 2019. The Liberation Army (PLA) is expected to be equipped to serve as a ‘great wall of steel’ against foreign influence.
“We should comprehensively promote the modernization of national defense and military construction, and build the people’s army into a great steel wall that effectively protects national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said. Xi Jinping. affirmed.
Xi’s calls for China to lead the world into an era of global peace, in addition to raising questions about China’s bloated military budget, also appear to contradict his remarks at the start of legislative sessions. Last week, Xi claimed that the United States had staged a global conspiracy to destroy modern China and that the Chinese people should prepare to annihilate the nation’s rivals.
Western countries, led by the United States, have implemented a comprehensive containment and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to the country’s development, Xisaidin told the NPC. Faced with profound and complex changes in the international world and domestic environment, we must remain calm, remain focused, strive for progress while maintaining stability, act, show solidarity and dare to fight.
Addressing the CPPCC, Xi encouraged its members to have the courage to fight back as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape.
Speaking on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin echoes Xi Jinping’s thoughts on March 13, not March 6, praising his own country for its role in a historic deal last week between geopolitical rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic representation in the countries of the other. The agreement came about after talks between representatives of the two nations in Beijing.
“The Beijing Dialogue is a solid and successful effort to put the Global Security Initiative (GSI) into practice,” Wang told reporters during his regular briefing. “Tactics such as ‘backing one and crushing the other’ or ‘divide and conquer’ or ‘block clash’ have never proven effective on security issues.”
“China will continue to contribute its ideas and proposals to achieve peace and tranquility in the Middle East and play its role as a responsible major country in this process,” Wang said, hinting at future interference in the region. by China. “We hope that more and more countries will join us in implementing the GSI to achieve lasting peace and universal security.”
Wang did not specify what exactly nations must do to join the “Global Security Initiative”.
