Lahore: Heavy bombardment near the house of Imran Khan, the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister cries in the plot





Imran Khan faces arrest in Toshakhana case.

Lahore: Pakistani police launched heavy shelling near the residence of Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister, who faces arrest in the Toshakhana case. The shelling began around 6 a.m. this morning. A large contingent of police surrounded Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore as Islamabad police intended to arrest him.

Police blocked all roads leading to the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s house by placing containers and riot officers took position to launch the operation. This comes amid clashes between police and PTI supporters, which left several injured on both sides.

Heavy shelling near the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has been under attack for almost a day. t.co/7XO08FiSYA

— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Earlier, police charged Imran Khan’s supporters with truncheons and tear gas canisters. PTI workers and supporters had gathered outside Khan’s house after a police team from Islamabad arrived to arrest him by court order. PTI senior leader Farukh Habib told reporters that no matter what, Imran Khan would not turn himself in to the police in bogus cases.

“The arrest warrants in the case related to the threats against a female judge were suspended today by the Islamabad High Court. Let’s see what new warrants the police have brought with them now,” Habib said.

Imran Khan posts a video

Earlier today, Imran Khan posted a video claiming a plot against him. He accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of planning his arrest, saying it was all part of a “plan from London” to end all charges against Nawaz Sharif.

This is part of London’s plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, bring down the PTI and complete all cases against Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said, adding that he did not understand the reason for the attack on people because he had already assured that he would be present in court on March 18.

The cricketer-turned-politician also slammed police for “attacking” his supporters and using tear gas and water cannon. “Nawaz Sharif has been assured that my party and I will be attacked and overthrown,” Imran Khan said.

Earlier Tuesday, in a video message, the septuagenarian had asked his supporters to “come out” to fight for true freedom and continue the fight even if he is killed or arrested. Shortly after his speech, protests erupted in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta and Mianwali.

“They (the government) think that after my arrest the nation will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong,” he said. “God gave me everything, and I’m fighting this battle for you. I’ve been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so,” he added.

Notably, on Monday, Lahore police booked Imran Khan in a case related to the murder of PTI worker – Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah – in a road accident. Earlier, Lahore police registered an FIR against Khan and 400 others for Shah’s murder. This would be the 81st FIR against him since the federal coalition led by the PML-N came to power 11 months ago.

