Ukrainian envoy offended by Bali governor





The recent statement by the Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, requesting agreement from Jakarta’a to withdraw the visa on arrival (VoA) facility for Russian and Ukrainian citizens triggered a reaction of anger and emotion from the Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin. By advocating the revocation of the VoA for Ukrainians and Russians, Governor Koster linked his request to incidents of crime and violation of local regulations by citizens of those two countries. In recent weeks, Bali immigration authorities have expelled many Russian citizens from Bali for working illegally or overstaying their visas. Russians have been apprehended for a variety of immigration offenses, including working as sex workers, running a motorcycle driving school, and self-employment as a professional photographer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Indonesian President Joko Widodo As reported by www.beritabali.com, Ambassador Hamianin vehemently denies that the actions and activities of Ukrainians in Bali are linked to the actions of Russian nationals and says he was offended by recent comments from the Governor of Bali. Accordingly, the Ukrainian Ambassador demands that Governor Koster clarify his statements and reveal full data on the number of Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Bali who break the law. Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Ukraine’s ambassador said he wanted to review official statistics on crimes committed by Ukrainians in Bali that would justify their removal from the list of visa-eligible countries. -arrival. The Ukrainian ambassador estimates that only 5,000 Ukrainian citizens live in Bali, far fewer than the 60,000 Russians he says occupy the island. Hamianin says the majority of Ukrainians living in Indonesia stay on the island of Bali, with only a handful of Ukrainians living in other places, such as Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta and Ambon. Ukrainian war protesters in Bali Emphasizing his request to the Governor of Bali, Ambassador Hamianin asked Koster to “heartily» present and publish statistics on illegal activities of Ukrainians living in Bali VoA. The ambassador declined to discuss Russia or its people directly, but insisted that Ukrainians should not be put in one category with Russians. Highlighting a critical difference between the two nations, Ambassador Hamianin said while some Russians come to Bali to avoid being drafted into a war, many Ukrainians have evacuated to Bali for safety from invasion. Russian military. Adding: “When the shelling and explosions stop, they (Ukrainians) will quickly return home. On the other hand, there are Russians who do not want to be mobilized and drafted into the Russian armed forces. Most of these people are young Russian men who have moved to many places around the world. » Late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin implemented a broad mobilization of civilians, enlisting them in the ongoing invasion. As a result, many Russian men traveled abroad to avoid conscription. The Ukrainian ambassador said that the revocation of the VoA installation because the nationals of his country would represent a “unfriendly act” by Indonesia, saying he hoped the Indonesian people would consider the Ukrainians their friends. At the same time, the Ambassador supports all efforts by the Indonesian authorities to take appropriate enforcement action whenever a Ukrainian breaks the law. Vasyl Hamianin was appointed Ambassador to Jakarta by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 30, 2021, presenting his credentials to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on October 25, 2021. Hamianin is also Ukraine’s Ambassador to ASEAN. Married with two sons and a daughter, the ambassador’s daughter, Varvara Hamianin, joined the evacuation of Indonesians living in Ukraine following the Russian invasion of her country. Related Articles Ukrainian protesters could be expelled Ukrainians in Bali protest Russian invasion Stay informed of news related to tourism in Bali: Subscribe to Bali Update

