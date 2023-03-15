China’s Xi Jinping attempts complex balance between EU and Russia in diplomatic blitz

China is on high diplomacy as it seeks to become Ukraine’s honest peace broker, expert says, as President Xi Jinping prepares for diplomatic blitz, meeting with Russia’s leaders , Ukraine and the United States in the coming weeks. .

The Chinese president is expected to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as early as next week, Reuters cited sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Putin said last month that a visit by Mr Xi to Moscow had been agreed, but the Russian leader did not give a date. The two leaders declared a boundless partnership in February 2022 and have reaffirmed their close ties ever since, with China refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr. Xi could then speak to Mr. Zelensky for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, according to sources quoted by THE The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Monday he would meet Mr Xi soon, but declined to say when.

The US president said in mid-February that he intended to speak with his counterpart in Beijing about what Washington said was a Chinese spy balloon that flew over US airspace, an incident that has worsened already strained relations between the two. superpowers.

The director of the Chinese Center at the University of Oxford, Rana Mitter, said I the flurry of diplomatic activity comes as China feels somewhat at the peak of its diplomacy after its recent success in restoring ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which could give the country a new reputation as brokers potentially international peacemakers, something he hadn’t done before.

They are trying to build on that reputation by looking to see if they can be seen as honest brokers in the Ukraine crisis, Prof Mitter said.

Beijing abstained from voting on a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for deploring Russia’s invasion, a neutral stance that China has taken, according to Professor Mitter, because it does not want to be view only from the Russian side.

Yet China knows that its relationship with the United States is in a very fragile position and therefore seeks to maintain its relations with the other EU powers, mainly Germany and France, Prof Mitter added.

They want to make it clear that their contributions on Ukraine are helpful, but they also don’t want to be so helpful that it endangers Putin in Russia.

So juggling all those priorities is what they’re trying to do, it’s a very complex diplomacy and it doesn’t strike me as something that’s going to be easy to sort out, he said.

Respect for national sovereignty remains at the heart of China’s foreign policy, Prof Mitter said, while stressing that she never explicitly endorsed Russia when it came to annexing Crimea by the Kremlins or its invasion of Georgia.

In terms of language, it [respect of national sovereignty] remained a red line, the question is whether this can be implemented in terms of the Ukrainian peace plan, Professor Mitter said.

Professor Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute in London, said I he thinks the reported meetings would be more a gesture of diplomacy than a path to real peace.

Highlighting how Kiev would find it difficult to accept any offer from China because of its support for Russia, he said: The Ukrainians are unlikely to accept a deal that allows Putin to claim victory and occupy Ukrainian territories.

But Professor Tsang added that it may well be possible for Xi to play a constructive role if Mr Putin wanted the war to end and China to mediate.