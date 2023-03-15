Pakistan. Riot police fire tear gas at crowd trying to prevent Imran Khan’s arrest | Pakistan





Pakistani riot police used water cannons and tear gas to repel supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who gathered outside his house to prevent officers from arresting him.

Khan was ousted from office in a vote of no confidence last year and has been caught up in a series of court cases as he campaigned for a snap election and his return to power.

It is the second time in recent weeks that police have been dispatched from the capital Islamabad to Khans’ home in the eastern city of Lahore to serve a warrant for his arrest after skipping several court dates related to a case of corruption, citing security concerns.

We are basically here to execute the warrants and to arrest him, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, deputy inspector general of Islamabad police, told reporters outside Khan’s residence in Lahore on Tuesday.

The officers were greeted by at least 200 Khan supporters, some waving sticks and throwing stones, draped in the red and green flags of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Police fired water cannon and tear gas into the crowd as they tried to force their way to Khans house, holding placards with the arrest warrant for the 70-year-old opposition leader years.

Khan posted recorded video from inside the house, sitting in front of Pakistani and PTI flags on a desk decorated with used tear gas canisters.

I say to the whole nation today that they are ready again, that they will come back, he said.

They will gas our people and do other such things, but you must know that they have no justification for doing so.

Video circulating on social media, much of it distributed by official PTI accounts, shows several bloodied supporters and others struggling to cope with tear gas.

A PTI official tweeted that there was an urgent need for first aid kits in the Zaman Park area.

A party account also showed video of tear gas canisters landing inside Khans’ garden, but police did not appear to have breached the gate or wall.

The way the police are attacking our people there has no precedent, Khan said.

PTI Deputy Chief Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters on Tuesday that we want to be peaceful.

Qureshi insisted that the police hand over the arrest warrant to Khan and said he would try to find a solution to avoid the bloodshed.

Khan was summoned to court to answer charges that he failed to report gifts received during his tenure as prime minister, or profits made from their sale.

Officers’ first attempt to arrest the former cricketing superstar was thwarted because he was reluctant to turn himself in, police said, without giving further details.

Khan pressured the coalition government that replaced him, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with popular rallies and daily speeches.

Last year he was shot in the leg during a protest, an assassination attempt he blamed on Sharif.

As political melodrama unfolds ahead of an election due no later than October, Pakistan is in the grip of a sharp economic downturn, risking default if help from the International Monetary Fund cannot be secured.

The security situation is also deteriorating with a series of deadly attacks against the police headquarters, linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

