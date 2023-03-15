This shows that the election continues

Hasyim said the matching and research activities involving the President and Ms Iriana also showed the President’s active involvement in 2024 election activities.

Posted on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 7:16 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo officially registered to vote for the 2024 General Election (Pemilu) after participating in the voter verification and research (coklit) process at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU), Hasyim Asy’ari, considers it a symbol that the 2024 election will go ahead.

“It is a symbol that the 2024 election will continue according to the agenda and it is a series of election activities including updating voter data,” Hasyim said. Asy’ari in his statement.

Hasyim said the matching and research activities involving the President and Ms Iriana also showed the President’s active involvement in 2024 election activities.

Yes, I think it is symbolic that Mr. Joko Widodo, as an Indonesian citizen who also happens to be the President, actively participates in electoral activities, especially by participating in the search of correspondence on voter data for elections of 2024, he said.

Additionally, Hasyim said the voter count used as the basis for the data update was about 204 million voters. This amount was obtained from the alignment of data on the population of potential voters (DP4) and the permanent voters list (DPT) belonging to the KPU.

“Based on these two data, it is synchronized and it is voter data that is used as a tool or instrument or working tool for Pantarlih’s friends when updating voter data,” Hasyim explained. .

For the data used as the basis for updating voter data, there are currently 204,559,713 voters, he continued.