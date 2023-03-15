Boris Johnson will face MPs investigating Partygate next Wednesday





Boris Johnson will have to answer questions from MPs investigating whether he misled Parliament over the partygate scandal next Wednesday at 2pm. The former prime minister will defend himself against the charges brought against him by the privileges committee. According to the cross-party group, there is evidence that Johnson repeatedly misled the Commons about whether lockdown rules were broken in Downing Street under his watch. If found guilty, the former Prime Minister could be suspended or expelled from the Commons and a by-election could even be called in his seat. Johnson has long dismissed any suggestion that he lied to Parliament. But in a damning report released earlier this month, the committee said rule violations by No. 10 staff would have been obvious to Johnson. There is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled. the deputies said, listing four separate occasions. The committee is not investigating whether or not the rules were broken, police have already concluded they were, but specifically whether Johnson misled MPs. As Prime Minister, Johnson has repeatedly told the Commons that no Covid rules were broken in No 10. But he was later fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him in the Cabinet Room. MPs said: The evidence strongly suggests breaches of the guidelines would have been evident to Johnson when he was at the rallies. There is evidence that those advising Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that certain gatherings were within the rules. The 24-page report goes on to say: It appears that Mr Johnson failed to correct statements he repeatedly made and failed to use the House’s well-established procedures to correct something that was wrong. not at the first opportunity.

