Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be quizzed over ‘Partygate’ scandal





Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister in July 2022 (File) London: British lawmakers will next week quiz former prime minister Boris Johnson on whether he lied to them about ‘Partygate’, in an investigation that could trigger his dismissal as an MP. Boris Johnson has repeatedly denied in Parliament that he or his staff broke his own Covid lockdown laws by staging drunken rallies in Downing Street. But police fined dozens of aides after a criminal investigation, and Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to break the law, during one of the rallies. Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister in July 2022 after months of being dogged by accusations of lockdown breaches and other scandals. “Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public,” said a statement from Parliament’s Oversight Privileges Committee. The hearing will take place on March 22. In an interim report released earlier this month after eight months of work, the committee said the evidence so far undermined Boris Johnson’s pleas of innocence in the House of Commons. “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of (Covid lockdown) guidelines would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies,” the report said. Described as a summary of the investigation before Johnson’s questioning, it added “there is evidence that the House of Commons may have been misled” on several occasions. Boris Johnson insisted the report justified it. “There is absolutely no evidence that any of my advisers or any official warned me in advance that events might be against the rules,” he told broadcasters previously. “I believed what we were doing was implicitly within the rules.” If the seven-member committee ultimately concludes that Johnson deliberately misled parliament, it could recommend various sanctions for all MPs to vote on. They include a suspension of 10 or more sitting days, which would trigger a petition to oust Boris Johnson as lawmaker. A by-election for his seat in west London would then take place if 10% of registered voters signed it. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

