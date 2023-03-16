Trump News Today: Trump’s third call in Georgia emerges, as Stormy Daniels is asked about the win





Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Porn actor Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors at the request of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Monday, his attorney confirmed Wednesday afternoon. She answered questions relating to Donald Trump’s role in the silent payments made to him during the 2016 election campaign. Ms Daniels agreed to make herself available as a witness.

Mr Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, also concluded his testimony as investigators continue to step up the investigation.

The former president’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, reached out to MSNBC host Ari Melbers live on air as they argued over the case against the former president on Tuesday night. Mr Melber was reading a transcript of Mr Trump saying he was unaware of the payment to Ms Daniels to prevent her from going public with her claim about their 2006 affair.

Meanwhile, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon, has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in a sprawling fraud case.

He owned the 152-foot-long yacht on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and helped found a media group that is also the subject of a separate federal investigation.

HighlightsView latest update 1678943700What is a lie? What is the truth?

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Ari Melber that a lie is only one when told under oath…

Oliver O’Connell16 March 2023 05:15

1678938330How the 2008 financial crisis is still fueling populist politics today

But in the aftermath of two major bank failures, the former conservative vice president and the Democratic socialist senator adopt remarkably similar tones. Pence, a Republican, lamented that we live in a world where certain politically favored companies are backed, supported and bailed out by the government. Sanders, an independent who caucus with Democrats, said we cannot continue down the path of more socialism for the wealthy and robust individualism for everyone else.

Their sentiment reflects the populism that has crossed both political parties in the 15 years since shaky financial institutions last sparked anxiety about the broader economy. The 2008 financial crisis sparked a political realignment that shunned perceived elites and establishment figures, often with unpredictable results for Democrats and Republicans.

Oliver O’Connell16 March 2023 03:45

1678934730Paris Hilton admits pretending to vote for Trump in 2016

Paris Hilton has responded to her controversial lie about voting for former US President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

During an interview with an Australian television station a few days after Trump won the election, the American media personality said she had voted for the Republican candidate, whom she said she had known since she was a little girl.

Now she admitted the whole truth, as reported by Inga Parkel.

Oliver O’Connell16 March 2023 02:45

1678931130Early GOP 2024 field split by Ukraine support

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are emerging as the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. But when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they are united in asserting that halting aggression is not a vital strategic interest for the United States.

This puts them at odds with many other members of the Republican Party.

Division over support for Ukraine emerges in early 2024 on GOP grounds

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are emerging as the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, but when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are united in asserting that stopping aggression is not a vital strategic interest of the United States.

Oliver O’Connell16 March 2023 01:45

1678927530How Stormy Daniels’ silent payment could lead to Trump’s first charges

Former President Donald Trump has been away for two years and is already looking forward to returning.

But a figure from his first run for president refused to go and could end up being a major headache for him as he pursues a third bid for the White House.

Were, of course, talking about adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known by her real name, Stephanie Clifford. Ms Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she advanced an allegation that she had a romantic extramarital affair with the president in 2006, and was threatened and then bribed to keep quiet.

At the time, the basis of her claim took an interesting angle thanks to a lawsuit she filed against then-President Donald Trump. Alleging the silence agreement was invalid because Mr Trump had not signed it, she sued him and sparked what would become a years-long investigation into whether the scheme was legal in all respects. of sight. That question remains unanswered today as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly considering charges against the former president and possibly others in the long-running investigation into the 2016 payment.

Let’s go back to the beginning and examine the main stages of the Trump-Stormy relationship:

Oliver O’Connell16 March 2023 00:45

1678923930Study shows Fox News now references DeSantis more than Trump

Hosts and guests appearing on-air on the right-wing network mentioned Mr. Trump more than Mr. DeSantis each week until last week, when the Florida governor was mentioned 177 times and Mr. Trump 142 times , according to Media Matters, which noted that the change could reveal a shift in focus towards the 44-year-old governor as he prepares to announce his run for president.

Gustaf Kilander has the details.

Oliver O’Connell15 March 2023 23:45

1678923906Another Trumps 2020 lobby campaign recording surface in Georgia

A special grand jury in Georgia allegedly heard a recording of Donald Trump trying to get then-state House Speak David Ralston to call a special session of the legislature to overturn Joe Bidens’ narrow election victory in 2020 in the state.

Ralston, who has since died, allegedly deflected the incumbent presidents’ request, allegedly telling Mr. Trump, I will do whatever I see fit in my power, according to jurors who spoke to the Altanta Journal-Constitution , who first reported the news. of the call.

A special session was never called, though Republicans in the state staged a plan to serve unauthorized fake voters and vote in the Electoral College for Donald Trump, even though Mr. Biden won the states vote.

More details in our full story.

Josh Marcus15 March 2023 23:45

1678921230Trump-appointed judge presides over high-stakes abortion drug case

An impending decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to potentially block access to mifepristone, even temporarily, could upend access to medical abortion nationwide, even in states where access to care is legal. protected. Abortion rights advocates are protesting the challenge in a series of demonstrations in Texas.

Alex Woodward is following the case.

Oliver O’Connell15 March 2023 23:00

1678918530Asked to define revival, conservative author was left speechless

Conservative author Bethany Mandel was widely mocked after appearing on The Hill’s morning show Rising and apparently couldn’t define awakening, the slogan some on the right have used as a cudgel against the liberals.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell15 March 2023 22:15

1678916730When is a lie not a lie?

Donald Trump’s lawyer has defended the former president and said he lied about payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to avoid breaking a confidentiality agreement.

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was asked to address the former president to deny a $130,000 payment made to Ms Daniels in the 2016 presidential election to buy his silence on an alleged affair.

He lied about it, said MSNBC host Ari Melber, referring to the silent payment allegedly made to Ms Daniels.

Mr. Tacopina replied that a lie is only a lie when told under oath.

Sravasti Dasgupta reports:

Oliver O’ConnellMarch 15, 2023 9:45 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-pence-desantis-finances-latest-news-b2301234.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related