PM Modi expresses condolences for loss of life in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi due to Cyclone Freddy

New Delhi [India]March 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar due to Cyclone Freddy.

He said India stood with the people of the affected countries in the difficult times.

“Afflicted by the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President Filipe Nyusi and President @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone. India stands with you at this difficult time,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

At least 190 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit southern Malawi, CNN reported citing local authorities. Survivors continue to search for loved ones in hard-hit areas. At least 584 people were injured and 37 people missing in Malawi. On Tuesday, Malawi’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change noted that the cyclone is “weakening but will continue to bring torrential rains associated with windy conditions to most parts of southern Malawi”.

“The threat of heavy flooding and damaging winds remains very high,” the report said.

In Mozambique, at least 10 people were killed and 13 injured in Zambezia province, CNN said citing state broadcaster Radio Mozambique. Cyclone Freddy broke records for the longest such storm after making landfall in Mozambique for the second time, more than two weeks after the first.

More than 22,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, according to the report. Guy Taylor, Head of Advocacy, Communications and Partnerships for UNICEF Mozambique, said: “It is very likely that this number will increase. Taylor noted that the size or strength of the storm was much higher than last time,” according to the report.

The storm hit the east coast of Madagascar on February 21 before rolling into Mozambique a few days later, bringing torrential rains, damaging winds and flooding. The storm destroyed homes and affected nearly 2 million people. At least 15 people have died in Madagascar since Freddy’s first shot in late February, Africa News reported. (ANI)

