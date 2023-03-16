Opinion: Why Xi might finally be ready to talk to Zelensky

Editor’s note: Frida Ghiti, (@fridaghitis) former producer and correspondent for CNN, is a columnist on world affairs. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a columnist for the Washington Post and a columnist for the World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. See more opinion on CNN.





You might have expected US officials to seem preoccupied by reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Xi’s likely trip to Russia next week. After all, Xi, who leads the country the United States regards as its greatest strategic threatfeels stronger than ever.

In recent days, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong secured an unprecedented third term as president and, dealing a blow to American influence in the Middle East, Xi helped broker a diplomatic deal between bitter rivals, the Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Now, emboldened by this success, Xi could try to bring peace to Ukraine. If he can find a formula that stops the bloodshed in Ukraine without allowing Russian aggression to pay, Xi will deserve applause. Zelensky, the Ukrainian people, as well as the United States and its allies would welcome such an outcome. But all of that is a big if.

Given the potential and other less obvious but equally important outcomes that could come from the meeting, it’s no surprise that Washington seems pretty pleased with the news.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the idea, claiming that the United States tried to convince Xi to speak with Zelensky. Zelensky, too, wanted to speak to Xi, one of the few major global players with whom he has no luck having a conversation since the beginning of the war.

Zelensky has good reason to trust his powers of persuasionand now the United States has also learned that Zelensky can be a very convincing defender of his country.

Although the meeting that would be a call, according to the Wall Street Journal has not been confirmed, it would allow Xi to elevate his status as a global statesman and peacemaker. Zelensky and the Biden administration also hope the conversation would give Xi a different perspective. Above all, they hope it will help prevent China from deciding to supply arms to Russia.

China denies he plans to arm Moscow, but several western governments have suggested that Beijing is seriously consider he. If Xi decides to bolster Russia’s arsenal, it could turn the tide of a war that has been largely disastrous for Russia and could lead to a far more deadly, long-lasting and geopolitically dangerous conflict.

China has tried to convince the world that he can offer an alternative to American power. A genuine attempt to broker peace in Ukraine, even if it fails, can help promote the image of a responsible statesman.

From a US perspective, the effort has the potential to begin to loosen the boundless friendship between Xi and Putin which, as I have said before, should be a goal of US foreign policy. It’s a bit of jujitsu, with China’s success in the Middle East potentially aiding US goals elsewhere, encouraging Xi to try his hand in Ukraine, opening up the possibility of putting distance between him and Putin.

And yet, a conversation between Xi and Zelensky that comes right after Xi’s visit to Putin could be risky.

Xi and Putin, brothers of autocracy, have much in common, from their wish to see the United States and the Western alliance weakened, to their contempt for democracy and autocratic practices at home. It is fair to say that Xi would prefer the war to end without Russian defeat.

In the call, Xi could warn Zelensky that Putin could start receiving Chinese weapons unless Ukraine agrees to territorial concessions. Xi might be willing to do so even if sending weapons to Russia could trigger damaging Western sanctions against China as it tries to recover from its disastrous zero-Covid policy. And if Xi did, it would put enormous pressure on Zelensky, who has staunchly refused to let Russia keep any Ukrainian land.

But it’s also possible that Xi will pressure Putin into agreeing to another kind of arrangement, one that allows him to extract his troops from the meat grinder he sent them to at the cost of dozens of thousands of Russian lives.

If Russia had won quickly, as so many expected, China probably wouldn’t mind Russia invading Ukraine, a pro-Western country whose sovereignty Putin rejects, like China does. made for Taiwan.

However, this was not the case. Thus, a few weeks ago, Beijing published a 12 point peace plan end the war in Ukraine. Zelensky hailed China’s new interest in Ukraine, calling it Not bad. The plan called for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, but it was surprisingly vague. It seemed more intended to describe what China expects from the world than what is needed to stop the war.

The position paper also called for the abandonment of the Cold War mentality and the expansion of a military bloc, i.e. NATO, as well as an end to economic sanctions and maintaining the stability of industrial and supply chains. It was a clear sign of why China wanted this war to end.

The Chinese plan further calls for a cessation of hostilities and the start of peace talks. But, unlike Zelensky’s planit does not force Russia to withdraw its troops which currently occupy large chunks of Ukraine.

A ceasefire under these conditions would cement Russian control and stop the momentum, which no doubt favors now Ukraine. Even in Bakhmut, where the Ukrainians are struggling to hold ground, Russia has spent months seeking to capture the now devastated town. He may end up capturing it, but the cost shows how hard the Ukrainians are fighting.

Simply put, a formula exists to end the war in Ukraine. But Putin is determined to keep parts of Ukraine, and Zelensky and his people oppose such an outcome.

If Xi can convince Putin to accept security guarantees, perhaps by pressuring Ukraine to promise that it will not seek to join NATO, he would earn a reputation as a peacemaker. Other elements could also factor into a deal, such as a legitimate, internationally-supervised referendum in some areas without Russian troops on the ground that people want to join.

Optimism about a peace deal, however, is rare. The two camps are far apart. Putin thinks he can survive Western support for Ukraine. THE last statement on Ukraine by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis support this point of view if the likely presidential candidate wins in 2024 and the war is not yet over. The two DeSantis and Trump seem inclined to step back and let Putin take pieces of Ukraine.

The most realistic outcome of the talks, if they do happen, is that Zelensky’s powers of persuasion will work, convincing Xi to keep his weapons out of Russia’s hands, and an even better scenario that Xi might win. on Putin that this war is unwinnable, so that the bloodshed on both sides can end. These odds, however, are not good.