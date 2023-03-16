Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump’s legal team pushes to end silent money case | donald trump





Donald Trump’s legal team recently urged the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office not to indict the former president for his role in paying silent money to a porn star, arguing the payments would have been made regardless of his 2016 presidential candidacy, according to sources familiar with the matter. said.

The lawyer who represented Team Trump at the meeting with the District Attorneys Office, Susan Necheles, also argued that campaign funds were not used for payments to the porn star, known under the name Stormy Daniels, and therefore were not a campaign finance violation. laws.

The arguments presented to the District Attorney’s Office are the most formal defense the Trump team has raised to date as they try to agree on a strategy to avoid a conviction in the event the former president would be charged with a misdemeanor or felony for the payments. .

Trump could face an uphill battle with these arguments, given that having mixed motives to protect himself personally and to protect his campaign could make him responsible, and the payment schedule suggests there was an urgency to pay the money. before the end of the 2016 campaign.

The effort to convince District Attorney Alvin Bragg not to press charges may also prove futile amid growing signals that an indictment is likely.

On Wednesday, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified for about two hours before the grand jury and told the Guardian he had provided the fullest account of the silent money scheme. He added that each juror asked a question, which suggested a particularly engaged grand jury.

It’s a typical sign for prosecutors when weighing potential charges, legal experts say, because it could indicate that the grand jury found him to be a compelling witness and that a jury at a possible trial could also be convinced.

Cohen is the crucial witness as he made the $130,000 payment to Daniels in late October 2016, buying his silence on the story of an affair with Trump. Trump then repaid him as president, through monthly checks for $35,000 from his personal checking account, and Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges involving hush money.

The district attorneys’ case will likely focus on how Trump and the Trump Organization handled refunds. According to court filings in the federal case, the Trump Organization falsely recorded the payments as legal fees, referring to a legal retainer with Cohen that did not exist.

Falsifying business documents can be a crime in New York. But it can become a crime if prosecutors can demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant’s intent to defraud included an effort to commit or conceal a second crime.

What is unclear in this investigation is the second potential crime, although Bragg could link the tampering with a violation of state election law, arguing that the payment to Daniels was an illicit contribution to the Trump campaign, given that the money suffocated Daniels and helped his campaign.

Also Wednesday, Daniels herself met with the district attorney’s office at their request, her attorney said in a tweet. Daniels answered questions, he said, and agreed to make himself available as a witness, or for further investigation if needed.

The district attorney’s office questioned at least seven other people before the grand jury and Cohen was to be one of the last witnesses to appear. Trump was also recently asked to testify, but his legal team reportedly declined the offer.

Recent district attorney rulings suggest that criminal charges against Trump may be imminent. It would be rare for a prosecutor to interview essentially all of the relevant witnesses in a high-profile white-collar criminal case and ultimately refuse to seek an indictment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/16/stormy-daniels-donald-trump-legal-team-pushes-for-end-to-hush-money-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related