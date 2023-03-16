Gilgit-Baltistan force was used to prevent Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistani minister says





“Gilgit-Baltistan force was used against Punjab police to prevent them from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Islamabad,UPDATED: Mar 16, 2023 07:26 IST

A Pakistani court had issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case (file photo)

By Press Trust of India: Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Gilgit-Baltistan force was being used against Punjab police to prevent them from enforcing the court order to arrest the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.

The minister made the comments as he addressed the media here before the Lahore High Court ordered the police to halt their operation in front of Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore until Thursday for the arrested in the Toshakhana case, amid clashes between security personnel and his supporters.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan will not be arrested for now, Lahore HC halts police operation till 10am tomorrow

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the custodian state called Toshakhana and sell them for profit.

On March 13, District and Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a warrant for Khan’s arrest and ordered police to present him to court on March 18.

Aurangzeb said a force from Gilgit-Baltistan was being used to attack Punjab police, while also insisting law enforcement officials were unarmed, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The so-called government of Gilgit-Baltistan is led by the Khans PTI party.

WATCH ALSO | Imran Khan steps out in a gas mask after tear gas shells were launched in his yard

Waving a copy of Khan’s arrest warrant, she claimed that at least 65 officers were injured while trying to enforce court orders, according to the report.

During the press conference, Aurangzeb accused Khan of creating unrest and lawlessness in the country.

She claimed Khan used women and children as human shields during the clash with police, he added.

The federal government on Wednesday transferred Gilgit-Baltistan IGP Muhammad Saeed following Aurangzeb’s claim that Gilgit-Baltistan police were being used against Punjab police in their bid to arrest Khan, reports the Dawn newspaper.

Saeed has been ordered to report to the facility division with immediate effect until further notice, according to a notification from the division, he added.

The Lahores Zaman Park area has turned into a battleground after defiant supporters of PTI leaders fought pitched battles with police on Tuesday to prevent them from arresting their leader in the Toshakhana case, making wounded on both sides.

Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he says was part of a US-led plot. which targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions. on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has called for a snap election to oust what he called an imported government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

READ ALSO | Wanted in Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. here’s why

Posted by:

chingkheinganbi mayengbam

Posted on:

March 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/gilgit-baltistan-force-used-stop-imran-khan-arrest-pakistan-minister-2347206-2023-03-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related