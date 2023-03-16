Jokowi knows the Prime Minister of Singapore, this is what he looks like





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has an informal meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday (16/3/2023). It seems that the two leaders of the country know each other very well. Previously, the President and his entourage traveled for 1 hour and 20 minutes from Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase, Jakarta, the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 carrying President Joko Widodo and his entourage arrived at Changi International Airport , in Singapore, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. local time (WS) or 8:20 a.m. WIB. Photo: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar su/Pool Photo: REUTERS/EDGAR SUIndonesian President Joko Widodo meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar su/Pool At the airport, President Joko Widodo was greeted by Minister of Education of the Republic of Singapore Chan Chun Sing, Chief of Protocol of Singapore Chia Wei Wen, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Singapore Suryopratomo and Mrs. Noeri Suryopratomo, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, and Defense Attaché of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore, Colonel Achmad Zailani and Mrs. Dian Zailani. After that, the President headed straight to the Fullerton Hotel, Singapore to meet the ministers to discuss the Leaders’ Retreat Meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Hosted by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Indonesian Capital Authority Chief Bambang Suswantono and National SAR Agency Chief, TNI Air Marshal Henri Alfiandi, who had arrived earlier at the hotel. Photo: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Istana in Singapore March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar su/Pool Photo: REUTERS/EDGAR SUSingapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Istana in Singapore March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar su/Pool After that, President Jokowi left for the Presidential Palace in Singapore. The arrival of the former governor of DKI Jakarta was welcomed directly by Prime Minister Lee. The event continued with the presentation of the members of each delegation which was preceded by the Singapore delegation and continued by the Indonesian delegation. After that, President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong went to his office for an informal meeting. “The atmosphere of familiarity was evident when the two leaders met,” the statement from the Presidential Secretariat’s press office wrote on Thursday (3/16/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi and PM from Singapore meet, talk about 3 things! Anything? (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230316122827-4-422194/akrabnya-jokowi-dengan-pm-singapura-begini-penampakannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related