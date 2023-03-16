The Guardian’s view on BBC independence: compromise at the top | Editorial





gGovernments and oppositions have always complained that the BBC is too generous to the other side. In the past, this accusation has not lasted long enough to suggest that society is systematically biased. Its news output is generally fair and balanced, especially compared to the frothy partisanship of many newspapers. It is not a state propaganda organ. This independence is maintained by internal regulations and rules, but none of these mechanisms are sufficient without a broader political culture that values ​​the BBC on its own terms and does not seek to undermine it. The current Conservative government is not reliable in this regard. The evidence of capitulation to political pressure, reported this week by the Guardian, demonstrates the danger. Editors discouraged corporate news outlets from using the word lockdown to describe social restrictions at the start of the pandemic, at the behest of Downing Streets. Alternative terms have been used instead on the BBC website. Leaked messages show editors passing on a government request to newsrooms to escalate skepticism about Labour’s response to the pandemic. Others called for a generous interpretation of Boris Johnson’s comments comparing Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian Brexit invasion, and praised staff for avoiding a story about Mr Johnson’s alleged affair with Jennifer Arcuri . It is unclear to what extent journalists adjusted their work to meet each request, although some chilling effect is certain. It is also demoralizing for a staff proud of their professional integrity to receive barely filtered editorial instruction from the Prime Minister’s Office. It is a failure to respect the fundamental standards of impartiality. It also oddly lines up with last week’s decision, later reversed, to take Gary Lineker off the air for tweets criticizing the government’s rhetoric towards refugees. Mr Lineker is not a journalist and his comments were not broadcast on the BBC. It would have been easy for society to dismiss the row as a politically motivated, made-up distraction from the real issue of a bill in Parliament, the content of which ended up getting less airtime than arguments about the presenter. of today’s game. This is unlikely to have happened if Mr. Linekers’ comments had supported government policy. Other BBC artists have declared pro-conservative views and escaped censorship. It doesn’t help that the current BBC chairman, Richard Sharp, is compromised as a guarantor of corporate independence. Mr. Sharp is a former Conservative donor. He was appointed to his current role while also being involved in facilitating private loans to help Mr Johnson bridge the gaps in his chaotic personal finances. This record is incompatible with the demand for public confidence in impartiality at the top, weakening the rest of the organization. A test that corrects the complacency and self-esteem around Britain’s venerable institutions is to imagine what the foreigner’s arrangement looks like: the chairman of the national broadcaster was the favored candidate of former prime ministers and also his loan arranger . This should not have happened and, to safeguard the reputation of the BBC, it must be reversed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/15/the-guardian-view-on-bbc-independence-compromised-at-the-top The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related