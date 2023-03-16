Politics
Anti-Erdoan Turkish opposition promises EU and NATO reset – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
Expressed by artificial intelligence.
Turkey’s opposition is confident it can unblock EU membership talks and will end Ankara’s veto over Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership if it defeats the president Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the upcoming hotly contested elections.
Nal Evikz, senior foreign policy adviser to main opposition candidate Kemal Kldarolu in the May 14 election, also said a new government would seek to repair Turkey’s tarnished human rights record.
Above all, he promised that the opposition would implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights calling for the release of two of Erdoan’s most famous opponents who are currently in prison: the co-leader of the Democratic pro-Kurdish peoples Selahattin Demirta and human rights defender Osman Kavala.
Presidential and parliamentary elections in May are expected to be the closest race to Erdoan’s two-decade rule, and observers are watching closely to determine whether a new government could chart a more westerly political course. EU accession talks have reached a stopped since 2018 in the face of the country’s democratic decline and the politicization of its judicial system.
Earlier this month, the country’s six-party opposition coalition announced its joint presidential nominee to oppose Erdoan, backing main opposition leader Kldarolu of the center People’s Republican Party -LEFT. While Erdoan is exceptionally vulnerable this year due to runaway inflation and Ankara’s sometimes slow response to last month’s earthquakes that killed tens of thousands, he will still be hard to beat thanks to its ability to appeal to a grassroots constituency with religious conservatism, social welfare schemes and flagship construction projects.
We will start with the process of normalizing domestic politics,” evikz, a retired diplomat who served as ambassador to Baku, Baghdad and London, told POLITICO in an interview. It will just send the message to all our allies, and to all European countries, that Turkey is back on the road to democracy, and it will certainly create a very serious change in the perception of Turkey’s position.
Asked about EU countries traditionally hostile to Turkey’s EU membership, such as France and Austria, evikz underlined the importance of resuming the diplomatic process to draw a line under the Turkish confrontation. ‘Erdoan with Europe.
This does not mean that Turkey will become an immediate member, however, it is a matter of process, and it is the process that counts. Because we want our country to become a democratic country, as a member of the community of civilized nations.
evikz also said that the opposition alliance would not block Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process as Erdoan did.
If you take your bilateral issues to a multilateral organization, like NATO, then you create a kind of polarization with all the other NATO members with your country, he noted. I believe that the membership of Sweden and Finland will increase and strengthen the security of a collective defense organization such as NATO.
evikz added that under Kldarolus’ leadership, Turkey would be willing to continue to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and extend the Black Sea grain deal.
Currently, relations between Turkey and Russia are rather asymmetrical as Turkey is highly dependent on energy imports from Russia, he said. We will simply insist that Turkey is a member of NATO, and in our discussions with Russia we will certainly seek a relationship between equals, but we will also remind Russia that Turkey is a member of NATO.
Finally, regarding the recent escalation of tensions with neighboring Greece, evikz said Greece’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey provided an opportunity and created a new framework.
Both countries are going to have elections, and they will probably have the elections on the same day,” he added. “So it will open a new horizon in front of both countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/turkey-anti-recep-tayyip-erdogan-opposition-reset-eu-nato/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dallas Cowboys release former Ohio State football RB Ezekiel Elliott
- Denim on denim: everything you need to be trendy with denim this year
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google Brings AI Features to Docs, Gmail
- Hear what Russia had to say about US drones
- Budget 2023: Highlights from Jeremy Hunt and Keir Starmer
- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near New Zealand
- Feds Investigate Trump Media for Possible Money Laundering Violations
- ‘India could have won another Oscar if…’: KT Rama Rao’s dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RRR success | India News
- The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.
- US military clears alleged hypersonic missile test launch
- US medical device company opens innovation hub in Hyderabad