Turkey’s opposition is confident it can unblock EU membership talks and will end Ankara’s veto over Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership if it defeats the president Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the upcoming hotly contested elections.

Nal Evikz, senior foreign policy adviser to main opposition candidate Kemal Kldarolu in the May 14 election, also said a new government would seek to repair Turkey’s tarnished human rights record.

Above all, he promised that the opposition would implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights calling for the release of two of Erdoan’s most famous opponents who are currently in prison: the co-leader of the Democratic pro-Kurdish peoples Selahattin Demirta and human rights defender Osman Kavala.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in May are expected to be the closest race to Erdoan’s two-decade rule, and observers are watching closely to determine whether a new government could chart a more westerly political course. EU accession talks have reached a stopped since 2018 in the face of the country’s democratic decline and the politicization of its judicial system.

Earlier this month, the country’s six-party opposition coalition announced its joint presidential nominee to oppose Erdoan, backing main opposition leader Kldarolu of the center People’s Republican Party -LEFT. While Erdoan is exceptionally vulnerable this year due to runaway inflation and Ankara’s sometimes slow response to last month’s earthquakes that killed tens of thousands, he will still be hard to beat thanks to its ability to appeal to a grassroots constituency with religious conservatism, social welfare schemes and flagship construction projects.

We will start with the process of normalizing domestic politics,” evikz, a retired diplomat who served as ambassador to Baku, Baghdad and London, told POLITICO in an interview. It will just send the message to all our allies, and to all European countries, that Turkey is back on the road to democracy, and it will certainly create a very serious change in the perception of Turkey’s position.

Asked about EU countries traditionally hostile to Turkey’s EU membership, such as France and Austria, evikz underlined the importance of resuming the diplomatic process to draw a line under the Turkish confrontation. ‘Erdoan with Europe.

This does not mean that Turkey will become an immediate member, however, it is a matter of process, and it is the process that counts. Because we want our country to become a democratic country, as a member of the community of civilized nations.

evikz also said that the opposition alliance would not block Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process as Erdoan did.

If you take your bilateral issues to a multilateral organization, like NATO, then you create a kind of polarization with all the other NATO members with your country, he noted. I believe that the membership of Sweden and Finland will increase and strengthen the security of a collective defense organization such as NATO.

evikz added that under Kldarolus’ leadership, Turkey would be willing to continue to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine and extend the Black Sea grain deal.

Currently, relations between Turkey and Russia are rather asymmetrical as Turkey is highly dependent on energy imports from Russia, he said. We will simply insist that Turkey is a member of NATO, and in our discussions with Russia we will certainly seek a relationship between equals, but we will also remind Russia that Turkey is a member of NATO.

Kemal Kldarolu speaking after being confirmed as the joint Turkish opposition candidate to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish presidential elections | Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, regarding the recent escalation of tensions with neighboring Greece, evikz said Greece’s response to last month’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey provided an opportunity and created a new framework.

Both countries are going to have elections, and they will probably have the elections on the same day,” he added. “So it will open a new horizon in front of both countries.