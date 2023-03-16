Nobel for Modi? India’s PM is the most credible face of peace in the world, Nobel committee MP says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most serious candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, believes Asle Toje. The Deputy Head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee stressed that Prime Minister Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. Toje further explained that he is a big fan of the Prime Minister of India.

Toje continued his statement by explaining that Prime Minister Modi is a trusted leader who has the ability to prevent war between warring nations and establish peace.

Toje added that India is becoming a wealthy and powerful country largely due to the policies implemented by Prime Minister Modi. Toje pointed out that if Prime Minister Modi wins the Nobel Peace Prize, it would be a historic moment for the deserving leader.

Tojes’ statement carries significant weight, as the Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflict. The name of Prime Minister Modis has been mentioned several times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Many people have advocated for him to receive the prestigious award for his efforts in promoting economic growth, alleviating poverty and improving international relations through various initiatives such as International Yoga Day and the International Solar Alliance.

In 2018, in a significant achievement, PM Modi was awarded the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to international cooperation and promoting global economic growth. The honor made him the first Indian in 28 years to receive the award, which had previously been awarded to 13 eminent personalities from around the world.

The Seoul Peace Prize is awarded every two years to those who have made a significant contribution to world peace and the balance of power. Interestingly, many past recipients of this award have also been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, leading to discussions that PM Modi was a Nobel Peace Prize nominee that year.