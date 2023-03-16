GOP elites can’t just wish Donald Trump away





Trumpism has cost the GOP three elections in a row, and yet it looks like the Republican base could continue to follow its basest ideological impulses and stick with its guy in the next contest. A new CNN poll has found that the majority of Republicans (and Republican-leaning independents) care more about picking a 2024 GOP candidate who agrees with them on issues than one who can beat.[Joe] Biden. This poll flies in the face of the wish of GOP elites outlined Wednesday in Politico: Even die-hard supporters of former President Donald Trump, they reasoned, are finally fed up with losing.

If this poll is fair, the base is not tired of losing. There is no hard evidence to support the GOP braintrust fantasy. Rather, the base appears stalled in 2016, as four polls last month showed Trump taking a bump in February, widening his lead over Ron DeSantis. It’s been clear to me for months at least that Trump shouldn’t be counted out, while several top Republicans, Axios noted on Tuesday, continue to say there’s no way he can win. the investiture.

But what does the base say? Thirty-eight percent of CNN respondents said they view the Americas’ increasing racial, ethnic and national diversity as a threat. More than half of respondents want a candidate who would support government action to oppose woke values, while a whopping 78% of Republican-aligned Americans said societal values ​​on the orientation and gender identity are getting worse. Oh, and 84% of those who identify as very conservative consider Bidens’ clear 2020 victory to be illegitimate. Trump continues to have a grip on the hearts and minds of the GOP rank and file.

The GOP hasn’t bothered to come up with a new political platform in 2020, and given grassroots priorities, race, gender, and woke panic, mixed with election denials, it’s likely to be another campaign filled with empty slogans (Build the wall!) and the vague belief that Trump, or someone who espouses Trumpism, can fix anything. With Trump and DeSantis (who still isn’t officially in the running) both hiking in Iowa over the past week, it’s clear the Republican primary season is upon us, with just 600 days to go. approximately until November 5, 2024.

The Republican candidates find themselves in a tricky position: how do they win over Trump’s base without actually being the 76-year-old reality TV host, or how do they outplay Trump? DeSantis has worked the hardest to outdo Trump in turning Florida into an authoritarian mini-state, whether that means removing an elected prosecutor or radically injecting his right-wing ideology into education. The latter has been a clear priority for DeSantis, from his takeover of New College and signing the Dont Say Gay Bill to his targeting of AP African American Studies and promoting a climate where supposedly dangerous authors like Jodi Picoult, Toni Morrison and James Patterson are banned.

The problem with embracing a personality cult is that ultimately you end up with a cult. These non-Trump 2024 contenders are scrambling desperately to appeal to a base whose only desire is Trumpism. These candidates need to come up with something to offer the American people, and I just don’t think Trump without charisma is the winning message the National Review team thinks it is. or otherwise stunning in person, depending on the voter and the success or failure of their one-on-one exchanges. Looks like Jeb Bush! Without applause.

Last Friday in Iowa, DeSantis did a workshop on an enemy he was playing with. A truly unstoppable and dangerous enemy: the Awakened Mind Virus. DeSantissuperfan Elon Musk blamed the waking mind virus for making Netflix inaccessible in an April 2022 tweet. And in May 2022, Musk continued his crusade: Unless he is stopped, the virus enlightened mind will destroy civilization and mankind never will. [have] reached March. DeSantis may be bringing up the Woke Mind Virus as a tribute to Musk, a guy who, in addition to being astronomically rich, also owns one of the most influential communication platforms in the world.

Or maybe DeSantis is drawn to the phrase because it makes almost no sense and fits the old Republican ideal of fighting problems that don’t exist. Fighting problems that don’t exist was a tenet of the Trump era, like when the former president instituted the travel ban on Muslims shortly after taking office. Of course, Republicans will also freak out about anything they perceive as undoing the culture craze, like Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing multiple books.

DeSantis has been very focused on education, and that may be because he thinks he’s won the pandemic by keeping schools open in the fall of 2020 and 2021 (after closing them in the spring of 2020). The problem with his use of his previous pandemic success is that he was unsuccessful. According to the New York Times, at least 1 in 247 [Florida] residents have died from the coronavirus, a total of 86,850 deaths. According to Axios, CDC data showed last March that Florida ranks 16th out of the top 25 states in deaths per 100,000 population. The other problem with the DeSantis-as-COVID hero narrative is that schools are open across America. Most mask mandates are gone. You have to work hard enough to find someone to fight with about masking. I just don’t know how much hostility to COVID restrictions will resonate with voters who are currently unaffected by COVID restrictions and haven’t been in months, if not years.

Another DeSantis talking point is protecting children from gay drag queens, books and teachers. In March 2022, DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 1557, Parental Rights in Education, better known as the Dont Say Gay bill. DeSantis wants to protect school children from using classroom teaching to sexualize their children as young as five years old, according to his website. Although child protection seems difficult to challenge, the vague language of the bill can have a general chilling effect on speech.

It’s kind of ironic that while DeSantis is lecturing the public on child protection, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders just signed the Youth Hiring Act of 2023, which states that children under 16 do not need permission from the Division of Labor to be employed. The state also no longer has to verify the age of under-16s before they take up employment. How better to protect children from the dangers of books than to put them to work? Saving children is also one of the tropes of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that there is a ring of child predators within the Democratic Party.

How do you change cult leaders mid-cult? How to appeal to a completely ideological base but without a coherent ideology? Republicans had plenty of opportunities to disassociate themselves from Trumpright after his first impeachment, right after his 2020 defeat, right after he encouraged a riot on Capitol Hill, right after his second impeachment. Each time, the Republicans didn’t want to bother to possibly alienate the base. The problem with base fear is that it grows stronger. Now you have a Republican elite held hostage by the party base, and it reminds me of the old Lindsey Grahamtweet from 2016: If we nominate Trump, we’ll be destroyed…and we’ll deserve it.

