Politics
EDITORIAL | With Xi Jinping up for a third term, China must be kept from unleashing
The National People’s Congress (NPC) concluded its annual meeting in Beijing on March 13 after unanimously electing Xi Jinping to his third term as China’s president.
In his closing speech, Xi told the nearly 3,000 delegates gathered in the Great Hall of the People that he was determined to achieve unification with Taiwan. During parliament’s nearly nine-day session of approval, Xi had held most key government posts, including prime minister, along with people close to him.
The communist regime has now become more dangerous with power concentrated at the top and Xi alone deciding all that matters. The international community must become even more vigilant.
Selection of “Yes men”
Assuming the role of Prime Minister is Li Qiang. Li became a protege of Xi while working in Zhejiang when Xi was the top party official in the province. Subsequently, Li experienced a meteoric rise within the party. However, the new Prime Minister totally lacks experience in central government, which makes his appointment quite irregular.
At the same time, his promotion due to his proximity to the top man is emblematic of Xi’s third-term makeup. In this one, he surrounded himself with “yes” men.
Everyone who knows Li agrees that he is “attentive”. However, he has yet to show how talented he will be as a leader at this critical stage. As things stand, China’s economy needs to be rebuilt from the effects of the strict “Zero Covid” policy and other factors.
Global impact of the Chinese economy
We must bear in mind that the future of the Chinese economy will have a significant impact not only on China but also on the global economy.
What emerges from the budget adopted by the AFN is the growth of expenditures for public security as well as national defence.
The budget for ‘Public Security’, which pays for policing and domestic surveillance among other things, has risen 6.4% from 2022. There are fears that China’s autocratic government is stepping up its attempts to Completely suppress criticism of the Xi administration.
Xi’s Unwavering Personal Ambition
The staff composition confirmed by the NPC gives no indication of who might become Xi’s successor. Xi has already defied the norm by continuing for a third term, and is highly likely to be aiming for a fourth five-year term as well.
During his speech at the opening session of the NPC, Xi stressed his commitment to “relentlessly promoting progress towards national reunification.” He thus seemed to demonstrate his desire to take the Taiwanese dossier in hand. This also seems to be a motive behind his desire to stay in power for a long time.
A stark difference in the new formation from Xi’s second term is that his close ally, Vice President Wang Qishan, has decided to retire. This means there is no one left who can offer an opinion different from Xi’s. Therefore, for the next five or ten years, if Xi wins a fourth term, international society must be prepared to face a leader everyone is afraid to give candid advice to.
Expect military expansion
Xi’s China advocates a military-civilian fusion strategy. Moreover, it is expected to advance on its path of military expansion. If Xi does not receive accurate information from his clique of yes supporters and makes errors in judgment, regional peace and stability could well be in jeopardy.
Japan should deepen its security cooperation with its allies and like-minded countries. In order to maintain peace, the Xi regime must be prevented from unleashing itself.
RELATED:
(Read the editorial in Japanese.)
Author: editorial board, The Sankei Shimbun
