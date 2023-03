Jokowi hopes Singapore will invest in education and healthcare in Indonesia’s new capital

JAKARTA Indonesia plans to build first-class hospitals and universities in its newly developing capital in Borneo, and President Joko Widodo hopes Singaporean investors will join his country on this front. Speaking to The Straits Times on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore for their regular leaders’ retreat on Thursday, Mr Widodo outlined his plans for the flagship project, known as Nusantara. The development is envisioned as a sustainable and smart city to relieve Jakarta’s overcrowding and congestion issues. Some government ministries and institutions will be transferred there in phases from 2024. Mr. Widodo stressed that it was important for the two neighbors with very old and close relations to explore new areas of economic growth, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Singapore is Indonesia’s most important partner, he said. Relations between Singapore and Indonesia are very good and should be continued and improved in the future. We hope that investments in Nusantara can become the priority. The 2,561 sq km project, about three times the size of Singapore, would cost 466 trillion rupees (S$41 billion). The state will bear 20% of the costs, while Indonesia hopes the private sector will pay the rest. Nine hospitals and seven universities, some of which involve foreign partnerships, have expressed interest in establishing a presence there so far, the president said. With a broad smile and a twinkle in his eye, Mr Widodo said he hoped Singapore’s hospitals such as Mount Elizabeth and Gleneagles, and its universities would do the same, recalling the various incentives that have been prepared, including including tax exemptions and the provision of longer tenure rights. The Indonesian economy is also in a good position. There are many potentials that can be explored, he said in an exclusive interview with ST at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta during a nasi padang lunch. Infrastructure such as the presidential palace and government buildings in Nusantara should be ready by the second quarter of this year, after which investors could start building hospitals, universities and hotels, he said. Mr. Widodo also acknowledged that the project has its challenges and speed bumps. We want to go fast, but clearing land takes time. The Indonesian leader, better known as Jokowi, said he planned to speak about the development of the new capital during the leaders’ retreat. His plan to invite a large group of Singaporean investors to attend a capital presentation fell through as things on the ground are not ready yet. But if a roadshow is planned, Singapore will be the first place we go.

