Despite what it says, not a single AIIMS configured under PM Modi is “fully functional” yet.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his March 13 speech in Mandya district of Karnataka, claimed that his government had tripled the number of AIIMS-like institutions. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on March 14 that in “Modiji’s era (Modi era), AIIMS-like institutions increased from seven to 22. The idea of ​​creating more AIIMS-like institutions was conceived by the Narendra Modi government soon after he came to power in 2014. But not one only one of them is “fully functional” so far. This was revealed by Health Minister Mandaviya himself in a parliamentary response given during the current budget session.

No less than 16 AIIMS-like institutions have been conceptualized since 2014 under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). According to Mandaviya’s response to Lok Sabha on February 3, 2023, the 16 AIIMS-type institutions are at “different stages of operationalization” and have only limited outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) services. are available.

Some of these 16 AIIMS type institutions were announced in 2014 itself, for example, AIIMS Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), AIIMS Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), AIIMS Nagpur (Maharashtra) and AIIMS Kalyani (West Bengal). Yet all of these institutions only offer limited OPD and IPD services and are not on the “fully functional list”.

Only the six AIIMS-type institutions conceptualized during the last NDA government under the leadership of Atal Bihar Vajpayee are fully functioning. They are in Bhopal, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bhubaneswar and Jodhpur.

While the government has not defined what it means by the availability of “limited OPD and IPD services”, K. Srinath Reddy, honorary professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, said a fully functional OPD would mean all departments, as opposed to a select few, are able to offer consultations to patients. Limited IPD services may include very few basic services equivalent to or less than those offered by district-level hospitals.

“They have to give the number of patients they actually saw to clarify the status,” Reddy said.

AIIMS Guwahati (Assam), the foundation stone for which Modi laid in 2017, and which recently celebrated its third day of institute, does not offer any OPD or IPD services, depending on the institute program website.

In fact, the website states that the institute does not have a single clinical department running. Media reports quoted Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma as saying in December last year that the institute would be officially inaugurated to become operational in 2023.

Although the establishment and operation of these institutions is the responsibility of the Union government, the Minister of Health added in his response that state governments also have a role to play, albeit limited. “The ministry is closely monitoring the progress of new AIIMS projects. [The] the completion of the works depends on various factors, including the transfer of land free of encumbrances by the state government, regulatory approvals and site-specific issues,” he said in his response.

“An AIIMS-like institute is not just a brick and mortar. To make it fully functional, there must be human resources [faculty members, resident doctors and nurses] as well,” said T. Sundararaman, former head of the National Health Systems Resource Center at the Union Department of Health and Family.

He added that the lack of faculty as well as many other infrastructure issues can lead to sub-optimal functioning of these institutions. “Otherwise, on average, it shouldn’t take more than five years to get them running at full capacity,” he added.

Where are the human resources going?

Both Reddy and Sundararaman pointed out that the lack of faculty could be a major impediment to the functioning of these hospitals and colleges. Their apprehensions are also reflected in the numbers.

According to a response given by the Minister of State to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Rajya Sabha Bharti Pravin Pawar on December 20, 2022, many of these 16 institutions are reporting a shortage of faculty of half the staff sanctioned or more. . AIIMS, Rajkot has 40 incumbent faculty against a sanctioned strength of 183.

Even the six AIIMS-like institutions conceptualized under Vajpayee’s regime and labeled as fully functional in Mandaviya’s response are poor in terms of faculty strength. For example, according to Pawars’ response, AIIMS, Patna, has 162 faculty positions filled against a sanctioned membership of 305 regularly posting members.

On the non-faculty front, which may include medical residents, nurses and paramedics, the situation is much worse. In AIIMS, Guwahati, for example, only 95 such posts are filled against a sanctioned strength of 1,026. In AIIMS, Mangalagiri, conceptualized in 2014, filled posts are 474 against 1,054.

Responding to a question on why these top institutions are facing severe shortage of human resources, Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on March 22, 2022: “As high standards must be maintained in selection, account given the stature of these national institutes Important, not all advertised positions could be filled.

In another response given to the Rajya Sabha on March 29, 2022, Pawar admitted that in order to have more professors, some of the additional and associate professor positions have been “downgraded” to assistant professors (so that less experienced people can also be onboarded ).

She added that the government was implementing a series of measures, including the temporary diversion of faculty members from one department to another on a “loan” basis and the filling of AIIMS positions by taking members of the faculty from other government medical schools on a deputation basis. .

However, what also appears to have hurt the prospects of these institutions is the government’s propensity to employ doctors in AIIMS on a contract basis. There are still many recruitment announcements in these institutions today in such a format, even if a parliamentary committee report strongly discouraged in 2015 about AIIMS, Delhi.

“Contract employment leads to career insecurity for the individual and an unstable workforce for the organization, as the contract employee has to constantly search for new jobs,” he said.

“Contract appointments should be discouraged as they distort the goals of the system by negatively affecting the security and career development opportunities of employees,” he added.

AIIMS, as a matter of principle, does not allow physicians to practice in private. “Although it’s a good idea, if in addition doctors are asked to accept jobs in a precarious environment, why would they stick to it?” Reddy wonders. He said many young doctors might therefore just want to gain experience in an AIIMS-type environment and change jobs quickly.

“There is a need for centralized recruitment for all these institutions rather than on a piecemeal basis done by them individually,” Sundararaman said.

Ramifications of running half-baked

Amidst all these trials and tribulations, in the majority of these 22 AIIMS, MBBS courses are operational (see map above).

Basically, an MBBS course can be arranged if a college has anatomy, biochemistry, and physiology departments while providing basic training in surgery, gynecology, and obstetrics, although this may not subscribe to the guidelines.

Holding MBBS courses in a medical school that is not fully prepared is bad news for patients and also harmful for students. And that’s why we’re seeing a lot of seats for these courses go unfilled at these top institutions, Reddy added.

Back to square one: why were these institutions conceptualized precisely one in each state? Improve health systems in cities far from metros. “Strengthen infrastructure and provide basic specialists in district hospitals and community health centers or CHCs [as per mandated guidelines] can go a long way towards achieving this goal at the primary level as well,” Reddy said. The recently released Rural Health Statistics, 2022 indicates that CHCs across the country lack 80% of the four basic specialists required.

Edited by Jahnavi Sen.