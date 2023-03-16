Reviews | Trump must be prosecuted. Equal justice demands it.





Donald Trump could finally be charged. Finally!

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office said charges, related to Trump’s reports of silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, are likely.

But there are also hesitations: whether this is the best case to be the first among those in which Trump is likely to be criminally charged, the strength of this case compared to others and the historical implications. of indicting a former president for anything.

And when it comes to those implications, the central considerations always seem to be the importance of any precedent created by the prosecution of a former president and the broader political significance of the damage it could do to the country. It seems to me that the damage that Trump has already done and is about to continue to do is often excluded from this calculation.

The pursuit is not the problem; Trump himself is. And any claim that the allegations of his marauding criminality are an accessory to the political stakes and were therefore corrected in 2020 at the ballot box rather than a jury ballot box, is in itself a miscarriage of justice and causes incalculable damage.

Last year, around the time the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee was holding hearings, Elaine Kamarck, founding director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution, wrote: Prosecuting Trump is not a simple matter of determining if the evidence is there. . It’s a question rooted in the larger question of how to restore and defend American democracy.

I don’t see it that way. Any case against Trump must hinge on evidence and the principle that justice is blind. Political considerations, including gambling on what might be the ideal sequence of cases, across jurisdictions and by gravity, only serve to distort the judicial process.

The justice system must be independent of political implications and consequences, even the possibility of disruptive consequences.

For example, could an indictment and prosecution of Trump cause consternation and perhaps even unrest? Absolutely. Trump has been preparing his supporters for his martyrdom for years and evangelizing to them the idea that any sanction against him is an attack on them. This transference of feelings of persecution and pain from fabricated victimization is a classic psychological device of a cult leader.

Trump uses the passions he inflamed as a political threat against those who pursue him: In 2019, when he was facing impeachment, he took to Twitter, quoting a quote from Pastor Robert Jeffress, who is appeared on Fox News and recklessly postulated that if Trump is removed from office, it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation that this country will never heal from.

Last year, on a conservative radio show, Trump said that if he were indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, I think you would have problems in this country like we may not have. be never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would support it.

Time and time again, Trump has pushed his supporters in this direction: whether during the 2016 presidential race, urging attendees to get rid of people who might disrupt the proceedings, or telling the Proud Boys, during a debate in 2020, to take a step back and be ready.

On January 6, 2021, he waited and watched the attack on the Capitol for hours, resisting calls from his own advisers to try to stop it. When Trump finally made a statement, he downplayed the significance of the insurgency and reluctantly told the rioters to go home, but not without adding: We love you. You are very special.

Trump is the impresario of incitement. Hell uses any attempt to hold him accountable to agitate and activate his loyalists.

This is not a reason to vigorously and quickly avoid pursuing him legally, but rather a reason to do so. If we set a precedent that accumulating a significant threat to society is protection from law enforcement, that flouts the law.

This would reinforce what was already a persistent problem in the criminal justice system: the unequal treatment of the rich and powerful versus the poor and powerless.

A series of studies from over a decade ago in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that high-income people were more likely to lie, cheat, and literally take candy meant to be given to children. The researchers postulated that several factors could have contributed to this, including a reduced perception of risk, lots of money to meet the downstream costs of their behavior, a sense of entitlement, less worry about what the others think and a general feeling that greed is fine.

At the same time, as Jeffrey Reiman and Paul Leighton write in their book, The Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Prison, the criminal justice system is biased from start to finish in a way that ensures that for the same crimes, members of the lower classes are much more likely than members of the middle and upper classes to be arrested, convicted and imprisoned.

The authors go further, theorizing that the purpose of the criminal justice system is not even to prevent crime or bring justice, but rather to project to the American public a credible image of the threat of crime as a threat to the poor. When you think about it this way, it’s not hard to see how Trump and many of his admirers choose to see him above the law. Indeed, if he weren’t rich and powerful, charges would almost surely have been filed long ago.

Prosecuting Trump would not break the country. On the contrary, it would be a step towards its repair, a step towards the consolidation of the fragile promise of equal justice under the law.

The eyes of the country are on these cases, the eyes of all those who have been harassed for minor violations, who have had the book thrown at them for crimes that others have escaped or for which they have not served of time. Not only are they watching, but their loved ones and communities are too.

They too are America, and harming their faith in the country more should matter as much as harming the faith of any other part of our body politic.

To rehabilitate American justice, Trump must be prosecuted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/opinion/donald-trump-prosecution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related