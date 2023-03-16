Pressing government spending on imported goods, Jokowi prepares sanctions





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the government will formulate sanctions for ministries, institutions, regional governments, as well as public and regional enterprises that cannot achieve the goal of expenditure on national products. This was transmitted by Jokowi during the inauguration of the Business Matching Opening National products Year 2023 at GBK, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/15/2023). “Earlier, I conveyed performance allowances, one of which is from the purchase of national products, ministries, institutions, provinces, districts, cities, BUMN, BUMD. The penalties will be formulated,” Jokowi said in his statement. In addition to the imposition of sanctions, the amount of expenditure on national products by ministries, institutions and regions can also affect the granting of performance allowances. The government aims for 95% of the budget ceiling for goods and services to be used for expenditure on domestic products. Jokowi is optimistic that if this goal can be achieved, it will encourage the growth of local MSMEs. “Transmitted by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments, the Minister of Industry, the target is 95%. 95% of the budget ceiling for goods and services must be purchased for national products. If we can do it , our national industry, our MSME industries will all live and grow,” Jokowi said. Purchasing domestic products will promote national economic growth, he said. Domestically produced goods can also be used on their own. “You don’t have to look far for investors if it can work. Investors are also good for bonuses, but in our own country, by buying domestic products, our economic growth will automatically increase,” he said. he declares. Currently, the number of domestic products listed as entering the electronic catalog continues to increase, from 50,000 products to 3.4 million products. Jokowi also requested all ministries, institutions, BUMN, BUMD, as well as regions to use national products already available in the electronic catalog. “Ministries, institutions, BUMN, BUMD, provinces, cities, regencies, all look at the e-catalogue, buy it. It is of no use to us collect to be included in the electronic catalog is only viewed, not purchased for anything,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also warned that products that go into the e-catalog shouldn’t just be skinned or repackaged. While the goods are still imported goods. “Don’t let the second I pass on, don’t let me hear that only change the skin, the interior is still imported goods, reconditioning. You think I don’t know? It’s prudent,” Jokowi said.

