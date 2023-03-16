Whatsapps Leaks Bust BBC Impartiality Myth – Byline Times

Politics
There have long been suspicions about the extent to which BBC coverage is affected by government pressure.
In some ways, such pressure is not surprising. As Britain’s largest news organisation, politicians from all parties are inevitably keen to influence its coverage.
However, what remains unconfirmed until today is the extent to which BBC executives and editors have been willing to bow to what is described as this chilling pressure from the government.
WhatsApp leak and testimony from BBC whistleblowers at Guardian suggest the company has been regularly pressured to change the nature of its cover by Downing Street.
According to a company insider, specifically on the website, our headlines have been determined by calls from Downing Street on a very regular basis.”
A source told the newspaper that ‘management appeared to be concerned about losing access to politicians and No 10 briefings if they walked through the Downing Street operation’.
THE Guardian also reveals how BBC journalists have been urged to be more critical of the Labor Party, following the Downing Street intervention.
A leaked WhatsApp from an editor read: [Downing Street] complain that didn’t reflect the plan b mess online. that is, Ashworth said it earlier this week, then reversed. Can we increase the skepticism on this a bit?
Journalists were also praised for ignoring a critical story about then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A message to BBC political correspondents on October 17, 2020 read: [XXX] did a wonderful job last night in getting us away from that story. I would like to continue on this distance. That’s not a story we should be doing at this point. Please call me if prompted.
The BBC has previously denied succumbing to such pressure when pushed by Byline times.
Asked in 2021 about its conspicuously limited coverage of the Jennifer Arcuri story, a spokesperson told this newspaper that it was due to the lack of newsworthy updates on the matter.
THE Guardian also reveals how the BBC’s coverage of the pandemic was directly influenced by Downing Street, with journalists encouraged not to refer to the first lockdown as a ‘lockdown’, despite being widely referred to as such by other news outlets. press.
This matches research reported by Byline Time this week, revealing how the BBC and other broadcasters repeated government messaging on herd immunity, ahead of the first lockdown.
Observers have long commented on the BBC’s apparent reluctance to touch on some stories critical of the government.
Two months ago, the company came under heavy criticism for don’t cover a story on Nadhim Zahawis’ tax arrangements, up to three days after it was widely covered elsewhere.
The BBC also failed to lead coverage of the Partygate scandal, with its reporters mostly only belatedly confirming details broken by other news outlets including ITV.
The BBC’s recent decision to force Gary Lineker off the air following a tweet he sent criticizing the government’s asylum policy, has also led to widespread criticism of the agency’s apparent double standards. company when it comes to the use of social media by its presenters.
Former political host Andrew Neil has had apparent leeway to express his political views on Twitter, as has the Apprentice host Lord Alan Sugar, unlike Lineker.
Whatsapps leak from BBC editors reflects growing concern within the organization about political pressure being exerted on its news coverage both inside and outside the organization .
Insiders have long complained of a seemingly pro-government bias in the BBC’s coverage of Westminster.
The appointment of former Tory candidate and party official Tim Davie as chief executive drew widespread criticism, as did the appointment of Tory donor Richard Sharp as chairman.
Reports last month revealed how Sharp secured Boris Johnson’s job after helping arrange an £800,000 loan for the former prime minister.
Former BBC journalist Lewis Goodall also recently explained how his life had been made “very difficult” at the company due to pressure on his coverage from the board member of the BBC, Sir Robbie Gibb, who previously worked for former Prime Minister Theresa May.
However, such claims have long been denied by the company, which insists it is entirely impartial in its treatment of the Conservative government and other political parties.
Today’s leaked communications inside the BBC will make such denials much harder to sustain.
