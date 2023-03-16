Trump and the GOP are trying to turn the tide on mail-in voting before 2024





After years of claiming mail-in voting is plagued by fraud, some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are working to reverse course ahead of back-to-back presidential and legislative elections next year.

Trump, now running his third bid for the White House, told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month that it was time to change the way we think about early and mail-in voting. And in fundraising speeches and emails, he touts his campaign plans to encourage ballot harvesting, the practice of allowing third parties to collect and deliver ballots from other voters. . His party, he said, has no choice but to beat the Democrats at their own game.

It’s a stark reversal for a politician who last November posted an all-caps statement on his Truth Social account alleging, in part, YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR AND FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS EVER , NEVER NEVER.

The change in tone and message reflects the view of party strategists that Trump’s relentless and false statements about voter fraud in 2020 and the GOP’s harsh rhetoric about a form of voting widely used in key field states battle, like Arizona, contributed to the parties’ disappointment in midterm results. And they fear it will jeopardize GOP hopes of capturing the White House and other offices next year.

It’s a problem created by Republicans among Republicans, said Paul Bentz, a GOP pollster in Phoenix.

A majority of GOP voters in Arizona still voted early, he said, but a significant portion changed their behavior to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day.

Trump, he said, effectively removed some of his own support base.

Republican officials across the country are now scrambling to figure out how to change voter attitudes before the 2024 election cycle kicks into high gear. A Republican National Committee review of the midterm elections is expected to focus, in part, on ways to encourage early voting among GOP loyalists. And in Pennsylvania, a presidential battleground state that has seen Democrats make midterm gains, state GOP officials recently launched several committees to explore ways to catch up with the mail-in ballot advantage. Democrats.

Any party that votes for 50 days will beat the party that votes for 13 hours. It’s as simple as that, Andy Reilly, a member of the Republican National Committee from Pennsylvania, told CNN. He sits on some of the new state GOP committees focused on encouraging mail-in voting.

Ahead of the midterms, some Republicans expressed concern that Trump’s continued rhetoric on mail-in voting and election security would discourage Republican participation and cause them to lose critical elections.

Several allies had warned Trump that Democrats had an infrastructure in place and that poorly managed mail-in voting would disadvantage Republicans, but he doubled down on his allegations of rigged elections and massive fraud.

Ultimately, the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections, failing to unseat the US Senate, winning only a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives and unseating a single Democratic governor in an election. against high inflation and low poll numbers for the Democrat in the White House.

What we need is for our voters to vote early, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, a Trump ally, said in a Fox News interview last December on the same day as Democratic Senator Raphael. Warnock won re-election in Georgia, cementing his party’s majority in the Senate. . I’ve said it over and over again. Many in 2020 said: don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early. And we have to stop that.

In the months following the midterm elections, Trump allies and advisers said the former president remained obsessed with his claims about the stolen election, but was persuaded to change his public rhetoric. .

He doesn’t believe the 2022 losses have anything to do with the rhetoric of election denial, no matter how many people tell him, a source close to Trump told CNN. It’s because he still listens to people who say the base cares.

Since midterm, close advisers have studied state laws and presented research to Trump on how Democrats worked within the system and used mail-in voting and third-party ballot collection to their advantage, as well as a plan showing the Republicans were able to do the same to help them win the 2024 election.

The message [to Trump] was, if we don’t do it that way, well, never win, a Trump ally familiar with the conversation told CNN.

Remarkably, Trump also muffled his lengthy public rants about the 2020 election, something his advisers had been begging him to do since before the midterms.

His rivals have also brought the issue of voting to the fore.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, the first Republican to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination, publicly called on the party to embrace early and mail-in voting. Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition after midterms, she argued that Republicans sat on our hands in the election while Democrats racked up early votes.

And in remarks at the same event, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to enter the GOP presidential primary later this year, urged his party to continue harvesting ballots in states where it is. allowed.

Bentz, the Arizona pollster, said failing to register votes ahead of time puts Republicans at a strategic disadvantage because it forces them to watch their likely voters until Election Day to s ensure they vote rather than deploying these resources to get infrequent voters to vote or win over the undecided. those.

And it’s a risky tactic if bad weather or other problems arise on election day. Several Republican candidates in Arizona complained last year that their voters were disenfranchised after printer problems arose at several polling places on the last day of voting in Maricopa County, the most populated state and home to Phoenix.

Local officials have said Election Day problems are not stopping anyone from voting legally, and judges have so far rejected efforts to overturn last year’s results. (Later this month, the Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide whether it will allow a final electoral challenge from 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. by approximately 17,000 votes from more than 2.5 million players.)

More than half of states, including major presidential battlegrounds such as Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia, allow mail-in voting without an excuse, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But the Democrats edged out the Republicans in using this method. In 2020, as opportunities to vote remotely grew at the height of the pandemic, nearly 60% of Democrats voted by mail, compared to just 32% of Republicans, according to survey data analyzed by Charles Stewart , political scientist and director of MIT Election Data. and scientific laboratory.

Both parties had posted similar mail-in voting rates in 2016 and 2012.

In Pennsylvania, which saw Democrats retain the governorship and flip a Republican U.S. Senate seat last year, the Democratic midterm postal advantage was striking.

Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz edged out Democrat John Fetterman in the Election Day poll. But Fetterman, the winner, received more than 960,000 mail-in votes to about 234,000 Ozs, according to state records.

MIT’s Stewart said some Republicans left a very powerful set of tools on the table for a while by not encouraging mail-in voting. At the same time, a chorus of grassroots conservative activists have demanded single-day in-person voting and other changes to election procedures, echoing the distrust of the system expressed by Trump and others who claim the 2020 election was stolen.

The whole narrative associated with in-person voting has seeped into the Republican Party so much that it will take a lot to change Republicans’ views at this point, Stewart said.

Some of the most ardent critical mail-in ballots began to show up, albeit reluctantly. Among them: Doug McLinko, a local Republican official from Pennsylvania, who was the lead plaintiff in one of the GOP lawsuits that sought, unsuccessfully, to strike down the state’s 2019 law that established mail-in voting without an excuse. .

McLinko, who helps oversee local elections as part of the Bradford County Commission in northeastern Pennsylvania, said he believes most voters should vote in person on Election Day, which , in his view, demonstrates a genuine commitment to democracy. People shouldn’t be allowed to stay in bed and eat Tostitos and vote by mail, he told CNN.

I am not stupid. We’re going to have to learn how to do that, McLinko said of mail-in voting. We will beat the bushes and try to participate in every mail-in ballot.

