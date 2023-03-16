White House hopes Biden’s relationship with Xi can defuse US-China tensions

WASHINGTON A thin thread could be all that keeps tensions between the United States and China from delegating even further the personal relationship that President Joe Biden has cultivated over the past twelve years with his Chinese counterpart, officials said. the Biden administration and foreign policy analysts.

Now that Chinese President Xi Jinping has consolidated his power and effectively ended collective rule, he is the only figure in Beijing making decisions that will determine future relations, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to offer clarifications. candid assessments of the relationship.

It is Xi who will decide whether China invades Taiwan; Xi who will determine whether China gives deadly weapons to Russia in its war in Ukraine; Xi who will calibrate how difficult it is to push North Korea to curb a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States and its allies.

The answer is China. Now what is the question? Jeremy Bash, former CIA chief of staff, spoke about the country’s role in world affairs as Xi begins a new five-year term.

One question is whether the Biden administration can deter Xi from actions that put the two nations on a path to conflict. Biden often tells aides that when speaking publicly about China, they should emphasize the need to open lines of communication, a senior administration official said.

Yet because of Xi’s dominance in the Chinese system, the only channel that really matters to avert catastrophe is between the two presidents, according to administration officials and analysts.

It’s not a lasting solution. Biden’s term ends in less than two years, and if he chooses not to run again or loses re-election, his successor may have to build a relationship with Xi from scratch. Meanwhile, his relationship with Xi is constantly strained by the hardline positions each country has taken. Biden kept Trump-era tariffs that target China in place and also imposed new export controls that ban the sale of sophisticated computer chips and high-tech equipment domestically.

“Biden is saying, ‘We want competition but not conflict with China,'” said Daniel Russel, former director of Asian affairs in the Obama White House. “That sounds perfectly reasonable to you and me. But the way the Chinese hear that is if Biden was saying, ‘I want to be on your grill. I want to put you in front of you. I want to do all these things vehemently. I oppose it and, by the way, I want it to be done without risk to me.'”

No one in the service of the US government knows Xi as well as Biden. He has spent days in face-to-face meetings with Xi since they were both vice presidents, giving him rare insight into the intentions and motives of China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

An extrovert at heart, Biden has long made personal diplomacy a centerpiece of his foreign policy doctrine. Chemistry matters.

I know we make foreign policy a big, big skill that kind of feels like a secret code, Biden said at a press conference in 2021 after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Any foreign policy is a logical extension of personal relationships. This is how human nature works.

Having come to know Xi, Biden hopes to use this information to put the United States and China on a more secure footing. A recent security assessment written by US intelligence officials warns that China wants to build a “world-class military” capable of “offsetting perceived US military superiority”.

For his part, Xi believes the United States is determined to “contain” China.

A new military pact forged by the Biden administration underscores how differently the two nations view the world. Biden traveled to San Diego on Monday to announce a deal with Australia and the UK stationing nuclear submarines in Canberra in hopes of deterring Chinese aggression in the Pacific. But for Xi, the move could seem yet another example of America’s “encirclement” and “containment” of China.

In the system currently set up in China, there is a growing sense that you need to speak at the leadership level to get decisions, a second senior Biden administration official said.

The president’s belief in the importance of bilateral personal relations has been validated in the US-China dynamic, the official continued. But it’s also our only option. There are no other places where we can engage deeply and constructively.

Bidens’ approach differs from that of his former running mate. The more aloof and self-contained former President Barack Obama never valued personal relationships as much as a means of governing. In his memoir, A Promised Land, he wrote about the non-existent rapport he had with Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao. During a particularly important meeting with Hu in 2009, Obama wrote that he had been tempted more than once to suggest that we could save time by simply exchanging documents and reading them at our leisure.

Biden is not one to trade memos and leave it at that. One of his mentors was Mike Mansfield, the former senator from Montana who later became United States Ambassador to Japan. One of the lessons Mansfield taught Biden was how important it was to listen to what the other person had to say, said Russel, the former Obama administration official. I had long conversations with Biden when he was vice president about personal diplomacy. It’s very much in Joe Bidens’ DNA and foreign policy theory.

As Obama’s vice president, Biden traveled to China in 2011 for a visit with Xi, who was considered a rising figure. After a series of formal meetings, they left the Chinese capital and traveled to Chengdu in the southwest, where they ditched ties, took a walk together and at some point met on a basketball court in high school.

A guy had a bullet there and Biden picked it up and started shooting, said Robert Wang, a former U.S. diplomat who was on the trip. He missed the first eight or nine shots and finally made it. Then, he turned around and gave the ball to Xi, and Xi shook his head. That’s it; he wouldn’t try it.

But Xi was smiling and he was affable, he continued. Obviously, Biden thought it was something he could do and maybe be effective.

Speaking through translators, they asked themselves open questions. Biden asked Xi about what kept him up at night, recalled Russel, who accompanied Biden on the trip. Xi asked about civilian control of America’s military and how the arrangement works.

It would be an overstatement to say that they developed a friendship; wary respect might be more appropriate, according to officials who saw them interact. When they met in Bali, Indonesia, in November for the Group of 20 Major Economies summit, they mentioned their time together in China 12 years earlier, not so much to warmly reminisce as to reinforce various points that they were lifting, the second senior said the official.

Biden sees Xi as a very tough, unsentimental nationalist who believes in their version of Chinese exceptionalism, the official added. The president has said it both privately and publicly: there is not a democratic bone in his [Xis] body.

At least the relationship between the presidents could avoid the kind of misunderstandings between leaders that have sparked past conflicts, some analysts have said.

I spoke to Biden about it: he is very proud of his relationship with Xi. I don’t think it leads to trust, but it does lead to a level of respect, said Ian Bremmer, chairman of Eurasia Group, a consulting firm. Generally, the relationship [between the U.S. and China] is a bit more stable because Biden is there. I believe that.

Others are dubious. Hard national interests, not a more amorphous personal connection, will ultimately control how the United States and China weather a perilous time for both, some China watchers say.

Former President Donald Trump has attempted something of a charm offensive. He invited Xi to his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2017 and served him a nice piece of chocolate cake. It didn’t make Xi more transparent about the origins and spread of Covid-19 three years later.

Obama, hoping to smooth things over, invited Xi to a summit meeting at the Southern California resort town of Sunnylands in 2013. They talked about their differences in formal meetings, but are also walked together in shirt sleeves. Nevertheless, China has defied the wishes of the Obama administration by building military capabilities in the South China Sea.

Xi is open about wanting to erode the US-led world order, said Michael Doran, a former White House national security official under former President George W. Bush. How much can you charm a guy into not having that aspiration?