Cricket comes to rescue of Imran Khans as police halt operation | Imran Khan News





The police pull out of the cricketer-turned-politician’s house to allow a cricket match to go ahead as scheduled.

When an intense two-day police operation to arrest former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore came to a halt, it was cricket that came to the rescue of former cricketing stars.

Police had surrounded Khan’s residence in the provincial capital of Punjab province since Monday to arrest him for failing to appear in court on corruption charges, but they withdrew on Wednesday afternoon following the order of the court to suspend the operation until the following day.

Prior to entering politics, Khan’s popularity was based on his illustrious cricketing career, which ended after he led Pakistan to their only International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup title in 1992.

A senior police official told Al Jazeera earlier on Wednesday that forces deployed outside the cricketer-turned-politician’s home were withdrawing in order to allow the knockout matches of the Super League cricket tournament in Pakistan (PSL) to play out as expected.

Since the teams have to reach the stadium a few hours before the match and the lanes have to be cleared, security personnel at Zaman Park backed away for a short time, said the officer, who did not want to reveal his name.

The Lahores Gaddafi Stadium, which hosts a PSL game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on Wednesday night, is 9 km (5.6 miles) from the Khans’ residence at Zaman Park.

Cricket fans in Pakistan took to social media to express their delight when PSL confirmed Wednesday’s match would go ahead as scheduled.

#HBLPSL8 qualification in Lahore today will be played at Gaddafi Stadium as scheduled.#SabSitarayHumaray

PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 15, 2023

There’s nothing to worry about, PSL 2023 will be played on schedule. Police and all other security forces around Zaman Park withdrew from the operation to arrest Imran Khan due to the completion of PSL 8 qualifiers at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a user has said. Twitter.

Breaking News: There’s nothing to worry about, PSL 2023 will be played on schedule. Police and all other security forces around Zaman Park withdrew from the arrest operation of Imran Khan due to completion of PSL 8 qualifiers at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. #LQvMS #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/P1uqXSmZt4

Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 15, 2023

Sources claim that the police and rangers left Zaman Park because of the PSL game tonight in Lahore and will do nothing to arrest Imran Khan before the game is over. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the High Courts of Islamabad and Lahore where Imran Khan’s petitions are being heard.

Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 15, 2023

Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan and the PSL is its premier domestic cricket competition which also attracts international cricketers to the country. However, the PSL was played in the United Arab Emirates from 2015 to 2019 due to security concerns in Pakistan.

The administration of the games has historically been embroiled in politics as the leadership positions of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) undergo change with each successive regime change in the country.

Current PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is one of Khan’s fiercest rivals and was appointed by the current government after Khan was ousted as leader of the country.

Earlier this week, Khan announced a public gathering at the Lahores Minar-e-Pakistan monument on March 19, the same day as the PSL final.

Sethi publicly asked the Chief Minister of Punjab Provinces to provide security for the tournament final.

@MohsinnaqviC42 The multi-million dollar HBLPSL8 final on March 19 will be played in front of 25,000 people at Gadafi Stadium and 100m across the world, he wrote on Twitter. It is the most beautiful showcase in Pakistan. The government of Punjab must ensure rock-solid security and smooth traffic flow to facilitate people’s access to the stadium.

Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 14, 2023

Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 14, 2023

As per the court order issued earlier on Wednesday, the operation to arrest Khan will be halted until 10:00 a.m. Thursday (0500 GMT), nearly 12 hours after the PSL game in Lahore.

