Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors to discuss Trump’s role in payment | donald trump





Adult film star Stormy Daniels met with investigators on Wednesday to discuss the former president’s role in a silent payment made before the 2016 election in return for his silence on the sexual liaison allegations.

The news emerged as Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who orchestrated the payment, was giving a second day of testimony before a New York grand jury handling the case.

The $130,000 payment was made in 2016, when Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks and Daniels was negotiating to go on TV to discuss his alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. Cohen made the payment and arranged another payment to another woman at Trump’s direction, he says.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford but prefers to use her stage name, said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Daniels has met with and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors investigating the payment, and is ready to testify, his attorney, Clark Brewster, tweeted. The adult film actor thanked her on Twitter for helping me in our ongoing fight for truth and justice.

Later Wednesday, Cohen emerged from what he expected to be his last day of testimony. He said he would continue to provide prosecutors with any information and cooperation they require.

Now estranged from Trump, Cohen said he was not there for vindication or revenge.

It’s not about him. It’s about holding accountability, truth in power and everything else, Cohen said.

Trump, who has denied having an affair with Daniels, is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office gave him a chance to testify before the grand jury investigating the payout, a sign that the prosecutors could be about to bring charges against him.

The former president’s current lawyer said Trump had been asked to testify before the grand jury but was not planning to do so. A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment to Reuters.

In 2018, federal prosecutors charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Daniels and a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, arguing that the payments amounted to ineligible gifts to Trump’s campaign effort.

McDougal, who was paid $150,000, alleged she had an affair with groom Trump in 2006-07. He denied it.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served time in prison, and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors have never charged Trump with any crime.

Manhattan prosecutors investigated whether any state laws were broken in relation to the payments or how the Trumps company compensated Cohen for his work in keeping the women’s allegations quiet.

Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him $420,000 to reimburse him for the payment to Daniels and to cover bonuses and other alleged expenses. The company has classified these payments internally as legal fees.

Falsifying business documents can be a misdemeanor under state law or a felony if the document forgery is done in connection with a more serious crime.

Trump and his lawyers said he was extorted to pay Daniels the money and should be considered the victim in the investigation. Daniels and the attorneys who helped arrange the payment denied extorting anyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/15/stormy-daniels-hush-money-donald-trump-manhattan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related