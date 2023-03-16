Pakistani court orders police to suspend efforts to arrest Imran Khan | Pakistan





A Pakistani court has ordered police to halt an operation to arrest Imran Khan, after violent clashes between former prime minister supporters and law enforcement outside his home.

The area around Khans’ residence became a battleground on Tuesday, when police arrived after a lower court in Islamabad issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for failing to appear before him despite multiple summonses .

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court ordered police to postpone efforts to arrest Khan until the next day, provincial information minister Amir Mir told Reuters.

Khan is accused of illegally selling state gifts during his term as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He denies wrongdoing.

The officers who came to arrest Khan clashed with supporters who had gathered outside his house, after Khan and his party leaders asked them to shield him from the arrest operation.

Imran Khan’s supporters clash with police as he promises to appear in court video

More than 60 police officers were reportedly injured in the clashes, while at least eight protesters and 15 protesters were arrested.

Police accused Khans’ supporters of using petrol bombs against them and burning cars and transformers. Khan called the situation anarchy and said he had no control over the protesters.

The boys outside don’t listen to me. When this anarchy and these bombardments take place against them, they no longer listen to me. I have no control over them now, he said.

On hearing the motion for Khans non-releasable arrest warrant, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court told Khans lawyer that supporters of a political party, referring to Khans Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf, attacked the police in Lahore, and that it was an attack on the state. The chief justice reserved a verdict on the case after Khan agreed to appear in court on Saturday.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is a close associate of Khan, said: It is true that things will get out of our control and we may not be able to control our workers. The situation in Lahore and the clashes are proof of this.

Chaudhry said they feared the possibility of an assassination attempt on Khan and had specific information from Afghanistan regarding [an] assassination attempt The Home Secretary also threatened Khan. We fear for his life.

Supporters of Imran Khan during clashes with police on Wednesday. Photograph: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Muneeb Farooq, a political analyst, said if Khan was arrested, his safety would be the government’s responsibility. In this unstable situation, the government cannot think of harming Khan. He is no ordinary man.

Farooq said Khan could have avoided the clashes by getting arrested. The path Khan has chosen for himself, and [the] the provocative speeches he makes mean anarchy and chaos, he said.

Author and political analyst Zahid Hussain said: Khan has a huge role in this anarchy and he pushed the country into it. The current government also has a role to play. Khan is responsible for what is happening in Pakistan. It is a crisis of states and multiple crises. All state institutions, including the powerful military, have become contentious. That’s what anarchy is.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held protest rallies across the country to demand snap elections, in which he was shot and injured.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khans’ demands, saying elections will be held as scheduled later this year.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet served a full term and the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

Reuters contributed to this report

