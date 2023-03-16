Xi Jinping proposes global civilization initiative

00:30

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, proposed the Global Civilization Initiative and called on global political parties to closely integrate their own development with their national modernization efforts, so as to continuously lead the course and mobilize the force. for modernization. Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks during a keynote speech Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the CPC high-level meeting in dialogue with global political parties via video link. The event, whose theme was “The road to modernization: the responsibility of political parties”, brought together more than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from more than 150 countries.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, delivers a keynote speech at the high-level meeting of the CPC in dialogue with global political parties via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2023. /Xinhua Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, delivers a keynote speech at the high-level meeting of the CPC in dialogue with global political parties via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2023. /Xinhua

Global Civilization Initiative Under the initiative, Xi called for respecting the diversity of civilizations, upholding the common values ​​of mankind, placing high value on the heritage and innovation of civilizations, and jointly advocating exchanges and strong international cooperation between peoples. Regarding the diversity of civilizations, Xi stressed that countries should uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend confrontations and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority. Stressing the importance of humanity’s common values, Xi said peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom are the common aspirations of all people. “Countries should keep an open mind to appreciate different civilizations’ perceptions of values ​​and refrain from imposing their own values ​​or models on others and fueling ideological confrontation.” He said the heritage and innovation of civilizations should be highly valued, and countries should fully tap into the relevance of their histories and cultures in the current era, and push for creative transformation and innovative development of their beautiful traditional cultures. The Chinese president also called for jointly promoting strong international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, saying countries should explore building a global network for dialogue and cooperation among civilizations, enrich the content of exchanges and expand ways of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of all countries, and jointly advance the progress of human civilizations. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also President of the African National Congress, and 11 other leaders of political parties and political organizations also spoke at the dialogue. They praised Xi’s proposals in the opening speech and expressed their willingness to work with the CPC to play a leading and driving role in the modernization process. “We fully agree with the four proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi in the Global Civilization Initiative,” Ramaphosa said, saying the initiative is vital for today’s world.

Accountability of political parties Xi pointed out in his opening remarks that in today’s world, multiple challenges and crises are intertwined, and mankind’s modernization process has once again reached a crossroads in history. . Political parties, as an important force guiding and guiding the modernization process, have a duty to answer questions such as “what kind of modernization do we need and how can we achieve it”, he said. he declares. The Chinese president called on political parties to put people first and ensure that modernization is people-centered. He also called for respecting the principle of independence and exploring diversified paths towards modernization. “For a country to achieve modernization, it should not only follow the general laws governing the process, but more importantly take into account its own national conditions and unique characteristics,” Xi said. “Modernization does not fall on us automatically, it is the result of hard work with a strong historic initiative,” Xi said, stressing that political parties should closely integrate their own development with their national modernization efforts. , in order to continuously direct the course and marshal force for modernization.

