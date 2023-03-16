PM Modi holds meeting with top parliament ministers





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers in parliament on Thursday. The minister included Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Law and Justice Minister Union Kiren Rijiju, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Today is the fourth day of the second stage of Parliament’s budget session. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruption for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg line while BJP members were seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks. made in London. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at Cambridge University in London, recently said: “Everyone knows and it has been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an opposition leader in India, we are navigating this space (of the opposition). » “The institutional framework that is necessary for a democratic parliament, the free press, the judiciary, just the idea of ​​mobilization, the circulation of all becomes constrained. We are therefore faced with an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/pm-modi-holds-meeting-with-top-ministers-in-parliament-2-1503162932.html

