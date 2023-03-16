If the UK economy is doing well, why are people still pessimistic?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt had some good news to announce on Wednesday. Inflation, which reached 11.1% in October, is now expected to reach 2.9% by the end of the year. The economy will only contract by 0.2% instead of the previous forecast of 1.4%. The UK has emerged from a technical recession and public finances are improving.

And yet, as Hunt knows, budgets are also political documents. The purpose of Wednesday’s budget announcement before the leak was to telegraph stability and government competence, which it largely achieved. In fact, the longer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been in office, the more Boris Johnson’s cult looks like a reckless affair and Liz Truss’ brief tenure looks like a bad dream.

But if these improvements in the macroeconomic data points please the bean counters, what matters most for the upcoming election will be whether people are feeling optimistic about their own lives. On that front, the Tories appear to be facing what Kyla Scanlon called a vibecession as the economy isn’t doing so badly, but people are gloomy about their outlook.

Hunt and Sunak’s problem is that the numbers might get better, but ordinary voters will feel something more unprintable. Indeed, half a million workers were on strike, including teachers and doctors, as Hunt delivered his budget.

We have been here before. Many who have looked at the reasons for the 2016 Brexit vote remember an anecdote from Newcastle, when Kings College professor Anand Menon, an expert on European politics, explained how Brexit was likely to impact on UK GDP. GDP, not ours, shouted a voice from the audience.

Hunt, who voted to remain in the European Union but has since embraced Brexit, will know exactly the danger. People tend to vote with their guts rather than through a decision tree process that takes into account forecasts and external events. They can follow a charismatic leader who makes them laugh or feel seen, as Boris Johnson did. They may vote against a status quo that makes them feel alienated or insecure about the appeal of many Brexit voters.

The Office for Budget Responsibility notes that real household disposable income (a good indicator of living standards) is expected to decline by 5.7% over fiscal years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. That’s an improvement from the November forecast, but it’s still the biggest two-year decline since records began in the 1950s.

This is mainly the result of rising energy and commodity prices. This still means that the real standard of living is expected to be 0.4% lower than its pre-pandemic level through 2027-2028, according to the OBR forecast. And others are less optimistic.

People will also face a stealth tax in the form of what is known as tax drag, as freezing income tax thresholds pulls more revenue into the tax net. This will increase an additional $29.3 billion ($35.3 billion) a year in taxes by 2027-28 compared to if the thresholds had not been frozen, the OBR said. Among the hardest hit in a Bloomberg analysis of the impact on different taxpayer profiles was a middle-income family with two children. It also freezes the income threshold for student debt repayment.

It was good to see Hunt respond to the growing demand for childcare costs, given that the UK is among the highest in the world. But his solutions won’t necessarily have mothers lining up to vote Conservative. Previous state support mainly started when a child was three years old (and subject to certain working conditions); which will now be extended to children over nine months. But it only includes 30 hours a week during school terms, leaving parents with big gaps to fill, including during the summer holidays. Both parents must also be working to claim the aid, creating a catch-22 in which a parent must have childcare to find a job and receive the benefit. Labor will promise something far more generous, but how they plan to pay for it will be interesting.

It is hoped that more business investment will boost growth. Maybe, but Hunts’ measure to allow 100% of spending on capital projects to be offset by profits is limited to just three years, which means capital investment will be brought forward and leaves a uncertainty for the future. The OBR expects growth in capital stock per worker (which influences the output forecast) to be 0.5 percentage points lower than in November over the forecast horizon. Less of what economists call capital deepening means less stimulation of productivity growth.

A vibration does not make it easier for Labour, either. There are no longer great philosophical differences, nor even great political differences, between the two major parties. The Tories have become adept at seizing on Labor proposals that sound good or make sense, from windfall taxes to decentralizing government and childcare. This leaves Keir Starmer in the awkward position of having to oppose a government that does what Labor itself claims is necessary and looks rather competent.

However, a bad atmosphere tends to promote change. The Hunts budget helps Sunak draw a line through the chaos of the past few years and restore some confidence in government. But to win a record fifth election, those in attendance must feel their GDP rising.

