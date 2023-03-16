Donald Trump’s attacks could hurt or help Ron DeSantis





As the 2024 presidential election looms, Donald Trump is testing a risky strategy.

He swings hard and often at a competitor who hasn’t even entered the race yet.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has given every indication he will likely host donor retreats, visit swing states and early voting states, and rehearse policy and messaging ideas in Florida, but he doesn’t did not announce. Sources close to him say he could even wait until June to launch his campaign.

That didn’t stop Trump from making it a two-way race between him and DeSantis. He practically ignored another contender, and the one that was announced: former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. He said nothing about South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who also appears to be running. And he took a few hits from his former vice president, Mike Pence. But no one has caught Trump’s eye more than DeSantis. In fact, he seems downright obsessed.

As Trump is wont to do, he tried nicknames for the governor like Ron DeSanctimonious, or DeSanctus for short; Shutdown Ron, for implementing COVID-19 restrictions in Florida; and Meatball Ron, who Trump, inexplicably, says might be too crass for his refined sensibility.

This week he posted a video in which he challenged the thing DeSantis is probably best known for and proud of making Florida even better, saying the Sunshine State, where he had long had a home, was doing just fine. before Ron DeSanctus became governor there.

Trump also told reporters he regretted endorsing DeSantis in 2018, saying Remember this: If it wasn’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would probably be working at a law firm right now, or maybe a Pizza Hut, I don’t know.

And during a speech in Iowa Monday night, he launched his most aggressive attacks yet. He accused DeSantis of wanting to decimate Social Security. He called him a follower of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a RINO loser who is currently destroying Fox [News], according to Trump. And he said, derisively of course, that DeSantis reminded him of frequent Trump critic Senator Mitt Romney. So I don’t think you’ll do so well here, Trump warned.

The focus on the 44-year-old Florida governor is warranted. Trump and DeSantis are neck and neck at 40% and 36% respectively among GOP voters, according to a new CNN poll, with all other potential Republican candidates stuck in single digits.

But the big question is, did Trump’s early attacks hurt DeSantis? Or are they really helping him?

On the one hand, Trump’s calculation that DeSantis is his main adversary is probably correct, and trying to sterilize him early isn’t a bad idea. DeSantis will run on his popularity in Florida and his political successes there. Trump is poking holes in this, that’s smart.

Accusing DeSantis of disloyalty, in particular, will help remind Trump supporters that he still owns them. Trump loyalists pick up on the theme, with lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green effectively telling DeSantis to stay put or wait his turn.

And no one could argue that Trump’s attacks on his own Republican opponents haven’t been effective. He eliminated every other contender, all qualified activists, in 2016, and spent the next four years ridding the GOP of heretics and apostates. In short, DeSantis should be worried.

But on the other hand, all that attention to DeSantis, even before he announced his candidacy, could have the opposite effect. This could end up raising him. A clever campaign strategist might suggest to someone in Trump’s position that he run as an incumbent, ignoring the primary and pretending the general election has already started. But instead of attacking sitting President Joe Biden, Trumps is giving DeSantis not just free media, but the still-undeserved seriousness of being a serious challenger. DeSantis isn’t even showing up yet, but he’s gotten Trump, the press and voters to act like he does. Talk about an auspicious start to the presidential campaign.

Well, you have to look at the latest polls from Iowa, where Trump just tested his aggressive DeSantis strategy, to see if it earns him a bump. Trump’s support there has eroded over the past year, the percentage of Republicans in Iowa who say they would definitely vote for him if he were the 2024 nominee has fallen by more than 20 points since June 2021. There is nothing locked in Iowa for Donald Trump, according to an Iowa pollster.

That’s potentially good news for DeSantis, who was in Iowa last week to promote his new book and avoid confronting Trump.

Ultimately, the Republican primary could come down to a battle of wits between these two heavyweights. Will it be DeSantis, the wise politician? Or Trump, the savage activist?

SE Cupp is the host of SE Cupp Unfiltered on CNN.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and editorials. See our guidelines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2023/3/15/23641441/donald-trump-2024-ron-desantis-campaign-attacks-column-se-cupp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related